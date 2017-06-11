Lake Tahoe weather: Winter-like conditions and snow returning to Sierra | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The official start of summer is 10 days away but it will feel more like winter Sunday with a possibility of several inches of snow accumulation at Lake Tahoe.

A strong storm rolling into the area will bring high temperatures as much as 25 degrees below normal, as well as rain and snow showers and breezy winds, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Reno.

"The temperatures will feel downright frigid for June, especially in areas of overcast skies."

Snow is possible above 6,000 feet Sunday through early Monday morning, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation at elevations above 7,000 feet, according to NWS. In northeast California, 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible above 6,500 feet, with a couple inches possible down to 5,500 feet.

"With the June sun angle, snow will melt off rapidly with impacts to mountain passes likely to be short-lived or limited to the overnight hours," according to the weather statement. "However, even a short burst of accumulating snow can cause a significant travel hazard, so slow down if you end up in any snow showers."