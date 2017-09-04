Power restored for all Liberty Utilities’ on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Power has been restored for all Liberty Utilities’ customers impacted by an earlier outage.

The utility company reported that power was restored to all customers at 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Update: Power restored for some Liberty Utilities’ customers in South Lake Tahoe

Power has been restored for some Liberty Utilities’ customers in South Lake Tahoe as crews make repairs to equipment that failed due to increased power loads.

Other customers near Stateline should have power restored when repairs are completed around 5 p.m., the utility company said in a update.

ORIGINAL POST: Liberty Utilities: Widespread power outage on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Liberty Utilities is reporting a widespread power outage on both the California and Nevada sides of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

The utility company said the outage is due to large power loads, which have caused equipment failure at substations. The outage is impacting both Liberty and NV Energy customers, according to Liberty.

Currently there is no estimate for the number of customers impacted by the outage.

Liberty estimates power will be restored by 7 p.m. Some customers might see power restored before then, according to Liberty.

widespread #outage in SLT in NV & CA due to high loads. Crews on site est 6 hrs to replace failed equip. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) September 4, 2017

SLT #outage affecting both NV Energy & Liberty customers due to equip failure at substations. Est 6 hrs to repair. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) September 4, 2017

The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.