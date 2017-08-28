Man injured, dog killed in Zephyr Cove hit-and-run Monday night

One man was injured and his dog was killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove Monday night.

First responders were on the scene in the 600 block of U.S. 50 in Nevada prior to 9 p.m. Monday. A male victim was seen being loaded into an ambulance headed for Barton Memorial Hospital.

Law enforcement did not disclose the victim's name and his condition is unknown.

A witness told the Tribune that he saw the man's dog run out into the highway. The man chased after his dog and both were struck by a black truck.

The truck proceeded to drive away from the scene. The witness spoke with the Tribune prior to speaking with law enforcement. The Tribune has not verified these details with law enforcement.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.