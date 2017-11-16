More than 2 feet of snow in mountains around Lake Tahoe

An early winter storm has dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the mountains around Lake Tahoe and several inches of rain in the valleys on both sides of the Sierra.

The National Weather Service reports 26 inches of snow has fallen on the top of the Mount Rose ski resort since Wednesday afternoon.

The heavy snow in the mountains triggered power outages and school delays on the North Shore.

No chain requirements currently on 80 or 50 but it’s rainy and roads are slick. Reduce speeds in wet weather and check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb before you travel for real-time highway traffic info. pic.twitter.com/bGcYu8Be6m — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 16, 2017





The start of school in Incline Village was delayed two hours due to road conditions and a power outage.

Most of the power has been restored but NV Energy reports more than 250 customers continue to be affected by outages between Reno and Lake Tahoe.

About a foot of snow was reported early Thursday near Incline Village, while nearly 5.5 inches of rain was recorded on the California side of the lake at Tahoe City.

A flood watch is in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe region.