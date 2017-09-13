National Weather Service in Reno: Confirmed funnel cloud over Lake Tahoe; severe thunderstorm warning for Carson Valley
September 13, 2017
The National Weather Service in Reno is saying that a funnel cloud was confirmed over Lake Tahoe around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning, which advised people to shelter in place, expired at 4:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for the Carson and Washoe valleys through 5:15 p.m., according to NWS.
