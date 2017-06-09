UPDATE: Search for missing kayaker at Lake Tahoe temporarily suspended | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Search efforts on the water of Lake Tahoe have been suspended due to declining weather conditions, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon. Searchers were able to complete a search of the most probable location prior to suspension.

A limited and continuous search will continue in an effort to locate the missing kayaker.

The National Weather Service issued a lake-wide wind advisory around 2:30 p.m. Friday. It is intended to remain in effect until 7 p.m. Another lake-wide wind advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

ORIGINAL POST: Officials searching for missing kayaker at Lake Tahoe

Search efforts have resumed for a kayaker who was reported missing Thursday at Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office began an initial investigation and search for Pham Dan Vu Thanh (known as Dan) Thursday after a friend said he had not heard from Dan, according to a press release.

Dan told his friend at 9:15 a.m. Thursday that he was going kayaking and camping in the Lester Beach area, located in D.L. Bliss State Park. As of 6:15 p.m. the friend had not heard from Dan.

The search was suspended at midnight, but resumed at 6 a.m. Friday. Resources from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks and other Lake Tahoe marine agencies are actively searching the area, according to the press release.

Dan is described as an adult Filipino male. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a muscular build, short dark hair and multiple tattoos on his shoulder and chest. The kayak is 10 feet long and forest green.

Anyone who spots somebody matching that description is instructed to dial 911 or call 530-621-6600.