Oregon authorities: 2 sisters from Lake Tahoe missing after eclipse festival

The Crook County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Wednesday that 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her younger sister have not checked in with their parents since Sunday. The parents, out of Lake Tahoe, reported their daughters were missing.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the name and age of the younger sister.

The two were last known to be at the Symbiosis festival in the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville, where Lea reportedly used her debit card Tuesday, Aug. 22. The 18-year-old was driving a black Toyota Sequoia SUV with California license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at 541-447-6398.