Smoking materials in bed cause South Lake Tahoe structure fire | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A structure fire at a duplex in South Lake Tahoe sent one occupant to the hospital while killing two dogs.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to the 800 block of Paloma Avenue for a call received at 6:56 a.m. reporting a structure fire. According to South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Meston, the fire was knocked down 10 minutes after arrival before being fully under control at 7:45 a.m.

The adult woman who lived in unit A of the duplex, Marsha Byers, was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. Two dogs perished. The couple who lived in unit B and their five dogs were able to get out of the building without harm.

Smoking materials in bed caused the fire, which got into the building's structuring, destroyed unit A and caused significant damage to the back unit, according to Meston.