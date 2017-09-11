Lake Tahoe travel: Traffic on US 50 reduced to 1 lane in each direction at Cave Rock

Traffic is being reduced to one lane in each direction on U.S. 50 as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes wire mesh placed over the rockface.

The wire mesh was placed over the rockface above the tunnel approximately three years ago as a temporary measure to help capture rockfall before reaching the roadway, according to NDOT.

The wire mesh was planned as a temporary, interim safety measure. With the Cave Rock tunnel extension constructed last year to reduce rockfall onto westbound travel lanes, the wire mesh is no longer needed and is being removed.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24 hours a day through Friday, Sept. 15. NDOT reminds drivers to allow a little extra travel time, and to always drive safely and attentively through road work zones.