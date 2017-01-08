Lake Tahoe Unified School District cancels classes Monday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Monday due to localized flooding and continued hazardous weather.

The district posted the announcement on its website. Updates on school closures in the district can be found here.

Additionally, Lake Tahoe Community College will be closed Monday due to inclement weather and concerns over student and staff safety, the college announced Sunday. The college will post updates about possible cancellations on Tuesday as soon as possible.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

An emergency evacuation center has been relocated from the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Swim Complex to South Tahoe High School, located at 1735 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The change is due to flooding at the city’s rec center, according to South Lake Tahoe City Manager Nancy Kerry.

The city is not going to do a reverse 911 to residents in effected areas, but the opportunity to relocate to the shelter is still open to all residents, particularly those on state streets and the Tahoe Keys, which will be prone to flooding through the night.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

Emergency evacuation centers in South Lake Tahoe are now open as rain continues to drench the Tahoe Basin.

The city announced shortly after 5 p.m. that it was opening a Red Cross emergency evacuation center at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Swim Complex located at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. That came several hours after the city opened an emergency operations center at the Lake Tahoe Airport, located at 1901 Airport Road, due to water levels.

Flooding is occurring on roads around South Lake Tahoe, including near the Knight’s Inn and the intersection of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard. Lake Tahoe Boulevard at Sawmill Road remains closed due to flooding.

Sand is still available at the city yard ,located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd., and Fire Station 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. People must fill the sandbags themselves.

The Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe is looking more like a lake. #CAflood pic.twitter.com/8MAMZu9QKk — Ryan Hoffman (@RyanHoffman3) January 9, 2017