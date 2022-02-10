 Best of Tahoe: Local Valentine’s Day Guide | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Best of Tahoe: Local Valentine’s Day Guide

Business |

Staff Report

Are you still on the fence about what to do or where to go in Tahoe this year for Valentine’s Day?

Well look no further than the current Best of Tahoe finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories.

For those looking to do the flower thing right: Best Florist.

•Thran’s Flower Shop

For those of you lovebirds lucky enough to have the day off: Best Day Spa.

•The Lemon Drop: Skincare Studio

If you need sprucing up for that dinner date: Best Hair Salon/Stylist.

•RAH Hair Studio

If you’re thinking about the pre-game: Best Cocktails.

•Community Speakeasy at the Social House

For those looking to dial up that romance to 11: Most Romantic Restaurant.

•Café Fiore

For those who didn’t make reservations and want to pull an audible: Best Breakfast.

•Tahoe Bagel Company

For the scrambler who still can’t find a table anywhere: Best Cheap Meal.

•Jalisco’s

For the after dinner enthusiasts: Best Night Scene.

•Lake Tahoe AleWorX (Stateline)

For everyone else who just wants to go home after dinner: Best Wine Selection.

•The Cork & More

For our complete list of Best of Tahoe winners, visit us here.

Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at the Tahoe Tribune.

 

