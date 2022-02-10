Best of Tahoe: Local Valentine’s Day Guide
Are you still on the fence about what to do or where to go in Tahoe this year for Valentine’s Day?
Well look no further than the current Best of Tahoe finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories.
For those looking to do the flower thing right: Best Florist.
•Thran’s Flower Shop
For those of you lovebirds lucky enough to have the day off: Best Day Spa.
•The Lemon Drop: Skincare Studio
If you need sprucing up for that dinner date: Best Hair Salon/Stylist.
•RAH Hair Studio
If you’re thinking about the pre-game: Best Cocktails.
•Community Speakeasy at the Social House
For those looking to dial up that romance to 11: Most Romantic Restaurant.
•Café Fiore
For those who didn’t make reservations and want to pull an audible: Best Breakfast.
•Tahoe Bagel Company
For the scrambler who still can’t find a table anywhere: Best Cheap Meal.
•Jalisco’s
For the after dinner enthusiasts: Best Night Scene.
•Lake Tahoe AleWorX (Stateline)
For everyone else who just wants to go home after dinner: Best Wine Selection.
•The Cork & More
For our complete list of Best of Tahoe winners, visit us here.
Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at the Tahoe Tribune.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Action: Free comedy at South Lake Brewing; Valentine’s Day dinners
RESCHEDULED SHOW: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe “Tour 65” with The Mattson 2