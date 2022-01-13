EAT This Week: Bite Tahoe’s Lamb Chops

Bite Tahoe’s Lamb Chops.

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

At some point during the winter season, I eventually get to the point where I crave something that warms you up and extends its arms for a big hug. Usually it soups or stews that do the trick, but this week’s dish may be the new leader in the clubhouse for me.

Probably the two things that I look for most when it comes to lamb is the exterior crust (or char) and the internal cook. If anyone asks for a cook past medium rare I’ll immediately question what kind of person you are – and if we can even be friends. For this dish, both were perfect.

The lamb chops come dotted with a mint golden raisin pesto and sit upon a bed of earthy goodness that contains farro, olive, feta cheese, and almonds. While they are great to just pick up and eat like a lollipop, unless you’re adding a shovel full of what’s underneath, you’re missing a ton of flavor.

The chops and pesto on their own are wonderful and for lamb purists, you’d probably be right at home with your feet up with each and every bite. I won’t disagree with that approach because the lamb is tender and juicy and the pesto gives a sweet contrast to the smoky meat. But, it also leaves all of the shrapnel to graze through once your done with the chops.

Don’t get me wrong. The farro has a great chewy texture and nutty flavor that plays extremely well with the salty feta and tart olives, and I can shovel that in my talk hole all day and go to bed at night with a smile and a song. However, if you want the best bite on the plate, it’s everything together. All of those flavors and textures hit your taste buds as hard as Babe Ruth at a piñata party.

Maybe, in order to set the record straight, you should double the order and try them both ways. By the time you finish the first dish you’re probably going to want to, anyway. Stay ahead of the game.

Bite Tahoe is located at 907 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village and are open at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. For menu and more information, visit them online at bitetahoe.com or give them a call at 775-831-1000.