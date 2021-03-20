Hyatt Regency’s spa announces ’Local Days’

Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in North Lake Tahoe, recently announced “Local Days.” Every Thursday through April 29, local residents can receive a 20% discount on all spa services.

“We are very excited to bring our ‘local days’ promotion back to the community,” said Julie Orblych, spa manager at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in a press release. “Through the offer, locals can enjoy special discounts on treatments while spending some well-deserved relaxation time at our beautiful lakeside resort.”

Along with the 20% discount, the offer also includes a complimentary welcome glass of champagne and parking validation. The spa’s menu ranges from the Keep Tahoe Blue Hyaluronic Marine Facial to the Stillwater Massage, a customized massage utilizing calming aromas of chamomile, lavender, and sage.

Treatments must be booked in advance by calling the spa at 775-886-6745.

For more information on Stillwater Spa visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-886-6745.