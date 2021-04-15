19th Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns on Earth Day

The Sierra Nevada Alliance will host its annual, now virtual, Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 7 p.m., April 22, on Earth Day.

WSFF combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism.

The “virtual” lobby doors of the festival open at 6:30 p.m. and the films will begin at 7 p.m.

While Earth Day celebrations will look different this year compared to those pre-pandemic, the message is still the same. Celebrate this Earth Day learning and getting motivated to make changes to benefit the earth.

In previous years, South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival lit up the historic towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley as filmmakers, activists, social influencers, and prominent adventurers gathered to celebrate activism.

Each year different films are chosen that inspire people to take action around issues that affect both environment, wildlife and humankind.

The festival will have two sessions this year full of intriguing films and each are roughly 45 minutes long.

The first session includes 24 Leeches, Feathers in Flight: The Bird Genoscape Project, Meadows: Yosemite Nature Notes, and Pedal Through.

The second session includes A Northern Light, The Great Divide, Common Ground and It’s Me Landon.

All proceeds benefit the alliance and contribute to restoring and protecting Sierra resources and communities.

Ticket purchase is required.

Tickets are $15. Films will be available for five days after the event until 11:59 p.m., on April 27.

For more information, visit sierranevadaalliance.com or call 530-542-4546.