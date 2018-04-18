3-day metal fest rocks Stateline

Fans of heavy metal will want to spend the weekend at Stateline's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, as the annual Spring Meltdown Festival returns to the venue for three days of hard-hitting music that kicks off Friday, April 20.

"This year we are adding stand-up comics, karaoke after-parties, a team of female vinyl DJs known as Vinyl Vixens, and much, much more to allow this to be the most interactive rocking festival Tahoe has ever seen," said Josh Lease of Born Dead Productions, the company that produces the festival.

In all, the weekend features 45 bands including headliners like The Faceless, Unmerciful, Cattle Decapitation, Phobia, Arsis and Psychosomatic, along with regional outfits Purification By Fire and Black Plague Wolves.

"If you love heavy music with all the aspects of death metal, thrash, melodic metal and straight face smashing breakdowns, check out the shows and have a beer with us," states the Purification By Fire Facebook page.

The Grass Valley-based group takes the stage on Saturday, April 21, and the South Lake Tahoe band Black Plague Wolves performs one day later.

"Spring Meltdown is back at Hard Rock to bring you three days of hard-hitting metal," states the venue's website.

Doors open Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25-$100, with single day general admission on the lower end and three-day VIP at the higher end.

Purchases are conducted via http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, where more information is available.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend the 2018 Spring Meltdown Festival.

— Lake Tahoe Action