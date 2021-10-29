42nd annual Freakers Ball returns to Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Bally’s Lake Tahoe (formally known as Montbleu) will be hosting two mega Halloween parties under one roof at the 42nd Annual Freakers Ball at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct 30.

The biggest Halloween bash of the year in the basin will feature DJ’s playing today’s hottest hits, sexy gogo dancers, laser lights, and the live band New Wave Crave.

The two party event will wow guests with exciting live music and specialty cocktails throughout the night.

Provided/Bally’s Lake Tahoe

“We are ecstatic to bring back the largest and longest running Halloween bash in Lake Tahoe this year, now in our 42nd year,” said Bally’s Director of Marketing Marimille Dacia. “If we could provide, just even for one evening, an escape to our guests and locals for everything that we have been faced with in the last year, we are glad to do so. As Montbleu transitions to become Bally’s Lake Tahoe, it is our intent to keep traditions like this going and be grander and better than the year before.”

The event will be held in the Showroom as well as Blu and Opal Nightclub. Not only will the event feature cocktail specials and a night of grand music, but there is $10,000 on the line in cash and prizes for the popular costume contest held during the event.

The costume contest gives attendees a chance to compete for prizes and cash money.

Provided/Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Winners of the costume contest will be announced in the Showroom, but the time is still to be determined. All participants must be 21 or older, and can check in for the contest from 9 p.m. to midnight at the registration desk adjacent to the Blu Nightclub.

There is also VIP bottle service available at both venues by calling in advance at 775-450-6373.

The event is one you don’t want to miss. Tickets are still on sale at Bally’s website now.

Provided/Bally’s Lake Tahoe

The 21-plus event has many different ticket options, with time left to get yours before the event. Tickets are currently $55 each online at ticketmaster.com , and raised to $60 if purchased the day of the ball. These tickets will give guest access to both parties, but options to buy a ticket to only one of the parties is also available.

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com or visit the Box Office at Bally’s this Friday or Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.

The event will be practicing cautious guidelines, and will require attendees to wear masks when they are not actively eating or drinking.