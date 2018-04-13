5 Tahoe patios to eat at this spring

Spring has officially sprung — after a week filled with temperatures in the mid-50s and more warm weather on the way, it's time to start enjoying meals outdoors surrounded by the scenes Tahoe has to offer. And there's no better way to indulge in food and drink than at one of the many patios found around the basin.

Consider the following five establishments when planning where to dine outside:

Artemis Lakefront Cafe — South Lake Tahoe

The Mediterranean restaurant is located in Ski Run Marina, offering great views of Lake Tahoe (and some pretty incredible people watching). On select nights Artemis Lakefront Cafe also hosts live music, creating the perfect atmosphere: Get lost staring at the water with good tunes and great food. And if it's a little chilly, you need not worry — the outdoor seating area also features fire pits.

Artemis Lakefront Cafe is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd. More information can be found at http://www.artemislakefrontcafe.com.

Sprouts Cafe — South Lake Tahoe

Sprouts is marked by its natural foods menu, which is full of light and healthy options that are great for spring and summer — as is the dog-friendly patio. The spot is a favorite amongst locals and visitors, so the outdoor tables fill up quickly around peak meal times. If you're unable to snag a seat, don't fret: Lakeview Commons is a short walk away, so take your food down to the beach.

Sprouts Cafe is found at 3132 Harrison Ave. Learn more at http://www.sproutscafetahoe.com.

The Loft — South Lake Tahoe

This place has it all: magic shows, movie screenings, a lounge, active nightlife, craft cocktails, a robust menu — and a deck that provides prime people watching in the heart of Heavenly Village. Enjoy a drink or a light appetizer outdoors before heading inside the theater for a live performance. You won't regret it.

The Loft is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Additional details are available at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

Outpost Brewing Co. — South Lake Tahoe

South Shore's newest brewery opened a few months ago, boasting multiple original beers on tap and a well-rounded menu that includes specialty bratwursts, Goat Mac & Cheese and more. But that's not all: Outpost Brewing Co. has an outdoor area that evokes a beer garden feel, complete with cornhole and a stage for live music. Pro tip: Once the summer music series begins at Harveys Outdoor Arena, it's not a bad spot to grab a drink and listen to the headliners.

Outpost Brewing Co. is found at 932 Stateline Ave. Learn more on Facebook (@OutpostBrewingco).

Lone Eagle Grille — Incline Village

Get right up to the water at this high-end restaurant on Tahoe's North Shore. Lone Eagle Grille is not only located on the lake, but it also has its own private beach — cozy up next to a fire pit with a cocktail in hand, and you're good to go. There's also live music each Wednesday to round out the experience.

Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Drive. More information about the restaurant is available at http://www.loneeaglegrille.com.