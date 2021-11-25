7th Tahoe Film Fest returns to Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The 7th Tahoe Film Fest is returning to North Shore Lake Tahoe from Dec. 2-5. The films will be shown at Incline Village Cinema, Northstar Village Cinema, and the Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room.
The event will feature both inspiring films and the directors and filmmakers who were inspired to create them, with all proceeds and ticket sales going to the Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Many of the films pertain to our current environment and climate crisis that we’re facing in the world, and have even touched Lake Tahoe.
Executive Director of Tahoe Film Fest Robert Roussel explained that when he began working on the event when it first started, he knew Lake Tahoe was the best place to have the festival.
“Tahoe is such a beautiful place and there’s so many environmental organizations in Tahoe, both with the lake and the forest,” said Roussel. “So it was always critical that the festival focused on the environment, and the proceeds and ticket sales benefit the environment.”
Along with the showing of the films, many of the directors will be in attendance. Oscar nominee Lucy Walker will be in attendance. Her movie Bring Your Own Brigade will be showing, which takes a sharp look at the apocalyptic wildfires in California. Additionally, National Geographic will be providing three movies to view; The Rescue directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Torn directed by Max Lowe, and The First Wave directed by Matthew Heineman.
“This is a boutique film festival taking place in North Lake Tahoe,” said Roussel. “It’s a great thing for the communities.”
The event will follow COVID protocol, and will require all guests to wear masks in the theatres. Tickets for each individual film are available at the box office or online, along with the option to buy an all access pass to the festival. Tickets to individual films start at $12, and the all access pass is $60.
Roussel, along with many others, is feeling discouraged with the recent false start to the winter, and is eager to get out on the slopes. But until then, he thinks riders all around the basin will find a great way to pass the time at the festival.
“This is a wonderful event,” said Roussel. “I think it’s an important event too. Unfortunately, there’s no snow either. People can’t ski, and they need something to do. This gives them something to come out and do.”
The event is sponsored by the Founding Partners of the event, North Lake Tahoe, Crystal Bay Casino, Reno Tahoe, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, Sierra Sun and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.
For the full description of the films being shown at the festival, visit tahoefilmfest.com.
Incline Village Cinema
Thursday, Dec. 2:
6 p.m. – The Rescue
Friday, Dec. 3:
6 p.m. – Reflection: A Walk with Water
8 p.m. – Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
Saturday, Dec. 4:
2 p.m. – New Order
4 p.m. – Bring Your Own Brigade
6:15 p.m. – Invisible Valley
8 p.m. – Another Round
Sunday, Dec. 5:
2 p.m. – Torn
4 p.m. – After Antarctica
6 p.m. – The Velvet Underground
8:15 p.m. – Pig
Northstar Village Cinema
Friday, Dec. 3:
7 p.m. – The First Wave
Saturday, Dec. 4:
2 p.m. – The Loneliest Whale
4 p.m. – Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
6 p.m. – Quo Vadis, Aida?
8 p.m. – Bergman Island
Sunday, Dec. 5:
2 p.m. – The Year of the Everlasting Storm
4 p.m. – Cow
6 p.m. – Rumba Love
Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room
Thursday, Dec. 2:
5:30 p.m. – Bernstein’s Wall
7:30 p.m. – The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Friday, Dec. 3:
6:30 p.m. – Going Further
8:30 p.m. – We Are As Gods
Saturday, Dec. 4:
6:30 p.m. – Dean Martin: King of Cool
8:30 p.m. – Summer of Soul
Sunday, Dec. 5:
6:30 p.m. – Respect
