Action: Burlesque show; Tuesday Night Blues; Achilles Wheel band on tap this week

Rock Hard Burlesque at Hard Rock South Lake Tahoe

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe will be hosting the Rock Hard Burlesque shows every Friday and Saturday through Sept. 4, with a special show on Sept. 5 as well.

Doors to the Vinyl Showroom will open at 7:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. The 21-plus show is $30 for general admission, and $40 for VIP front row couch seating. All ticket sales are final, and tax and fees are not inclined in the ticket price.

Tickets can be purchased online and scanned at the door on your phone, or will call tickets are available for pickup at the venue for an additional $3. For more information, visit their website .

Tuesday Night Blues at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe





Free live blues shows are back at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in South Lake. Starting Tuesday, July 13 and spanning the course of the summer, guests can look forward to special guests and longtime Norther Nevada musician Buddy Emmer to showcase the local and regional headliner artists.

The events will take place every Tuesday starting at 8 p.m., with new special guests every week.

For more information for future dates, check out their website.

Achilles Wheel at Valhalla Tahoe in South Lake

Valhalla Tahoe in South Lake will have live music on July 21 on their Grand Hall Lawn, featuring the band Achilles Wheel. Their high dance beat and lyrical ballad music is slated to be going from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with tickets on sale for $50.

For more information about the band, check out their website . For more information about the event, click here .