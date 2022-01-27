Action: California Honeydrops at the CBC; Dark Star Orchestra at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Eagles and Agriculture in Carson Valley

The annual Eagels and Agriculture from Thursday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 30 will provide the opportunity for bird lovers to come see an influx of bald eagles and other birds of prey that have migrated to the valley for winter calving season.

The event takes place over the course of three days, with multiple events at different prices being offered. Events will be held a the CVIC Hall in Minden, NV on 1604 Esmerelda Ave. A full list of events and reservations can be found on the event’s website at carsonvalleynv.org/eagles-ag/ .

Events include an opening reception and photography exhibit, along with workshops and tours that will allow those interested in photography or bird watching to immerse themselves in the experience fully.

The California Honeydrops at the Crystal Bay Club

The electric band originated in the Bay Area over 12 years ago, and will now come together to take the stage in their iconic return to live music following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh Miller

This weekend The California Honeydrops will be performing at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino in the Crown Room for ages 21 and up.

The Bay Area originated band will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, with tickets starting at $27 (plus taxes/fees) when purchased in advanced. Tickets will be available on the day of the show starting at $32 (plus taxes/fees).

Both shows will be completely standing and tickets are on sale now ticketmaster.com .

The California Honeydrops just released a series collection titled, “Covers from the Cave,” with their national return to live music since COVID-19. The band’s musical influences derive from Bay Area R&B mixed with infectious funk, Southern soul, and delta blues. The unique blend of genres invites the crowd to dance the night away.

For more information about the shows, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events/ .

Dark Star Orchestra at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchesta will be performing in South Lake Tahoe for two nights at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Itamar Gat, Eyes of the World Photography

Dark Star Orchestra will be at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe this weekend, taking the stage at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29.

The 21+ event still has tickets available for purchase starting at $36.23 (plus taxes/fees). Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com .

The American rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois serves as a tribute band to legendary rock group The Grateful Dead. The group, described as, “a cover band for people who don’t like cover bands,” by the Washington Post, uses entire shows from Grateful Dead’s decades of touring to recreate performances straight from the historic set list of the iconic band. For more information about the show, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows/calendar .

Eastern Sierra History Talk at Wylder Hotel Hope Valley

Wylder Hotel will continue its immersive Eastern Sierra History talks with a talk from David Woodruff about George Whittell, the “Accidental Conservationist.”

The event will be held at 2 p.m. pm Saturday, Jan. 29 and is free to the public.

Woodruff will chronicle one of the wealthiest men in the United States through stories of his exotic pets, beautiful inventions and unbelievable adventures while unintentionally preserving areas that we know enjoy as public lands.

For more information, call (760) 920-8061.

Rockin’ the Bowl Weekend Music Series at Sugar Bowl

Join Sugar Bowl Ski Resort for a weekend of fun with live music and DJ sets every Saturday and Sunday through the winter season on Judah Deck.

Music will start in the afternoon at 1 p.m. and go until 4 p.m.. For more information, visit sugarbowl.com/events .

4th Annual Ski California Safety Day

Tahoe Donner will be celebrating National Ski Safety Awareness Month with a Ski California Safety Day all day on Saturday, Jan. 29. Staff will be passing out Mountain Safety Guides and helping educate visitors on slope safety.

Lessons include Skier+Rider Responsibility Code and Responsible Chairlift Use.

Additionally, the resort will be hosting chairlift safety demonstrations at the base area of the mountain.

For more information, visit tahoedonner.com/events/fourth-annual-ski-california-safety-day/ .

Heavenly Ski Patrol Fundraiser

Azul Latin Kitchen will be hosting the Heavenly Ski Patrol Fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 30 in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

Buy a ski patrol pint glass for $10 and get it filled with discounted beer at Azul. Additionally, patrons will be able to enter in a raffle and meet the avalanche rescue dogs.

Head over to Azul on Sunday to help support the Lake Tahoe community!