Action: Dierks Bently, METAvivor concerts; Art tours, festivals, Wild Things on tap at Tahoe

Tahoe Art League’s Annual Artist Studio Tours

The Tahoe Art League is hosting their 15th annual Artist Studio Tour from Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, and the following weekend from Aug. 5-7.

The tour includes 13 locations and 24 local artists and is self-guided and free for anyone to enjoy. The mediums are diverse and include glass, photography, painting, printmaking, and more.

For a starting point for the studio tour, visit the Tahoe Art League Gallery, where guests can pick up brochures that have a map and provide a preview of the tour. The gallery is located at 3062 South Lake Tahoe Blvd. off U.S. Highway 50.

To learn more, visit talart.org or call 530-544-2313.

Live Performances at Valhalla Art, Music, & Theatre Festival

The Valhalla Art, Music, & Theatre Festival will have two live performances this weekend.

Will’s Kids will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at the Valhalla Grand Hall and will feature the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s D.G. Menchetti’s Young Shakespeare Program. The event is free, and will be a fun and interactive version of a Shakespeare production perfect for the entire family.

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, on the Grand Lawn, Red Dirt Ruckus will be performing. The band hails from the deep foothills of the Sierra Nevadas and brings their own brand of “Foothill Rudegrass” to every show.

Tickets to the event start at $80 for a two-person reserved table, and there is also free socially-distanced lawn seating.

From 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Tahoe iMPRoV Players will be performing at the Valhalla Boathouse Theater. The family-friendly show is $20 for general admission and $10 for children 12 and under online.

Parking is limited, and walking time should be allowed in case the parking lot is full. Additional parking is available by the Green Gate on SR-89.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Taylor Creek Visitor Center Ranger Program hosts Rainbow Walk

Join the Taylor Creek Visitor rangers for the Rainbow Walk at 11 a.m. every Friday and Saturday until October for free.

Join a naturalist and learn about the trail named for the rainbows that sparkle in the morning dew and discover how the meadow, marsh, and stream are connected to lake clarity.

To learn more, call 530-543-2674.

Summer Art Series at Marcus Ashley Gallery features Rolinda Stotts

The Marcus Ashley Gallery in South Lake Tahoe will be hosting a variety of artists to share their expertise and discuss their work.

From 12-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, Rolinda Stotts will be presenting her collection of multi-panel original art, with a chance to co-create with her.

This event is free to the public. To register and save your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/rolinda-stotts-meet-the-artist-july-29th-july-30th-tickets-311346063457 .

Wild Things, Inc. at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Come see wild animals at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Wild Things, Inc. will be bringing out an assortment of wild animals with fun facts about their habitats and histories for free.

The family friendly event will be held outdoors. To learn more, visit engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=7839 .

Eyes on the Lake training

Learn how to identify the lake’s various native and invasive aquatic plants with the League to Save Lake Tahoe for a free Eyes on the Lake training at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30.

The class is open to the public and welcome to all ages. Other topics will include how to report observations that will allow the League to control new populations of invasive species before they do lasting damage in the lake.

To RSVP for the training, visit tfaforms.com/4960981 .

Heritage Days at the Tallac Historic Site

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays every week this summer, the Tallac Historic Site will be hosting Heritage Days on the Pope-Baldwin Estates for free opportunities for family-friendly activities throughout the cultural site.

There are many options for learning and fun at the site, ranging from guided tours to basket weaving, and historic games like croquet and tug-a-war and visits to historic buildings.

The Tallac Historic Site is located on 1 Heritage Way in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site .

Indigenous Culture and Arts Festival hosted by the Washoe Tribe

From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California will be hosting an Indigenous Culture and Arts Festival at the Meeks Bay Resort.

The free event will offer patrons an opportunity to learn about the Washoe Tribe, and participate in native arts and crafts, a basket competition, cultural activities, and raffle prizes.

In addition, there will be live performers and food vendors on site.

For more information, call 775-265-8600 or visit washoetribe.us .

Dierks Bentley at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

The Summer Concert series at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena continues with award-winning country artist Dierks Bentley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, with special guests Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

This event was originally scheduled twice since 2020, and previously purchased tickets will still be honored at the show. After a long wait, Bentley will finally be able to perform his popular and award winning hits including “Burning Man” and “Living.”

The event is open to all ages. Limited tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com .

For more information, visit caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

METAvivor benefit concert at Kahle Community Park

A concert fundraiser to benefit the METAvivor organization will be held at Kahle Community Center Park from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. The outdoor event will be happening rain or shine, and will feature music from Ike and Martin, local favorites of South Lake Tahoe.

Additionally, food trucks will be on site with a portion of their proceeds going to METAvivor. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own beverages and chairs. Glass containers and four-legged friends are prohibited at Kahle Park.

The donation minimum for the event is $25 per person, and children 10 and under are free.

METAvivor is a non-profit organization that is volunteer run and directs 100% of their donations to metastatic breast cancer research. Since 2009, the organization has funded over $20 million of vital research for breast cancer. For more information, visit donate.metavivor.org/event/music-for-metavivor-2022/e411219 .