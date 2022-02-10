Action: Free comedy at South Lake Brewing; Valentine’s Day dinners

RESCHEDULED SHOW: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe “Tour 65” with The Mattson 2

Join singer and saxophonist Karls Denson at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 with The Mattson 2 at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino for a night you won’t forget.

The 21+ show tickets start at $30 (plus taxes/fees) and can be purchased online.

The “Tour 65” will come to the Crown Room with The Mattson 2 not only to share the sweet beat of music, but spread an embracing energy with the crowd.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

RESCHEDULED SHOW: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents A Diesel Insane, The Music of David Bowie with The Mattson 2

David Bowie fans can share their love for his greatest hits with Karl Denson at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 for $30 (plus taxes/fees). The show will be held with The Mattson 2 at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino in the Crown Room for those 21 and over.

Tower of Power at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Tower of Power will be headlining at Bally's this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12.

Legendary Bay Area soul band Tower of Power will be headlining at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12.

Tickets for the events begin at $40 (plus taxes/fees) and minors must be accompanied by an adult 21 years old or older.

The renowned group will bring their dynamic blend of R&B, soul, funk, and AM pop to the stage for two nights and tickets are for sale of ticketmaster.com .

For more information, visit montbleuresort.com/entertainment .

Full Moon Showshoe Tours: Hellman-Ehrman Mansion

State Park Interpreters will be leading a Full Moon Snowshoe hike around the Hellman-Erman estate and the Lake Tahoe shoreline in Sugar Pine Point State Park this Saturday, Feb. 12.

The experience is great for everyone and offers a clinic for beginners that starts at 6:30 p.m.. The actual hike will begin promptly at 7 p.m., and hikers should meet near the Day use side of the park by the restrooms.

Tickets cost $50 a person for adults, and children under 12 are $25. The hike lasts approximately one and half hours, and the cost includes snowshoe rentals, park entrance, the guided hike, and a fun evening.

Ticket sales are final and there is a 30 person limit, so make sure to sign up sooner rather than later.

This is event is sponsored by West Shore Sports, and all proceeds from the tour will go to the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s educational programming.

For more information and to sign up, visit sierrastateparks.networkforgood.com/events/36671-full-moon-snowshoe-tour-february-2022 .

Free Comedy Show at South Lake Brewing Company

South Lake Brewing Company will be hosting a free comedy show at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 for a night of laughter with friends.

Comics featured for the night include Josh Means, Becky Lynn, Robert Omoto, and Logan Farr.

Betty’s Balls will be on site serving sliders and tapas from noon to sell out, and the bar will be open and ready for customers to grab a pint before the show starts.

For more information, visit southlakebeer.com .

The Green at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Reggae fans should head over to Harrah’s this weekend for an unforgettable night with the beloved band The Green.

At 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12, The Green will be headlining Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room. The event will be opened by Keznamadi.

The Green rose to fame in 2009 when they performed in O’ahu, Hawaii, and since have become a staple of reggae music.

Tickets start at $26.14 (plus taxes/fees) and children under six are not allowed to attend.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Valentine’s Day in the Basin

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Champagne Pairings Dinner at the Loft

The Loft is offering a fantastic way to celebrate the day of love this Monday, Feb. 14 with a delicious five-course meal with champagne and sparkling wine pairings for a special night you will not forget.

Tickets for the event are $89 per person and tickets are expected to sell out fast. There will be two seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m..

The meal includes dishes like a prosciutto and fontina bruschetta to start, with a shrimp and white truffle risotto and crab, ahi, and avocado tower further into the meal.

To make reservations for this gourmet treat, email frank@thelofttahoe.com or call (520) 523-8024.

Hard Rock Hotel Offers Special Valentine’s Day Menu

The menus at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino offer variety for anyone to enjoy.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe is offering a number of Valentine’s Day menus at their Park Pine and Alpine Union restaurants.

At Park Pine, for $125 a person, guests can enjoy either a poached pear salad or a tomato lobster bisque to start, and then choose between a surf and turf meal, an 8oz prime filet, or an 8oz lobster tail with grab stuffing. The meal will end with cherries jubilee over vanilla bean ice cream.

At Alpine Union, for $65 per person, guests can enjoy an salmon pate appetizer and a choice of starts between a wedding soup or an alpine salad. The entree of prime rip with shrimp scampi will be served over a rice pilaf with broccoli. The end the night, guests will enjoy a slice of red velvet cake.

For more information and to make your reservation, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .