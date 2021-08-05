Action: Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Meyers concert, TAMBA summer party on tap

Grateful Bluegrass Boys at Valhalla, Art, Music & Theatre Festival

The Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival is hosting The Grateful Bluegrass Boys from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 on the Grand Lawn. The event has reserved table seating, starting at $50 for two people and $100 for a 6 person table, with limited seating to purchase, but free socially distant lawn seating available.

The Santa Cruz/SF Bay Area acoustic string band is on a mission to get the audience up and engaged, with cover songs from everyone’s favorites like Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, and Grateful Dead. For tickets to the show, visit Valhalla’s website at https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=136 .

Music in the Park 2021 at Tahoe Paradise Park

Those looking for a community event with live music should head to Tahoe Paradise Park for the second to last Music in the Park show.

Featuring False Rhythms fun reggae beats, the park is excited to host the family friendly event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The event, which is donation based to enhance the park’s amenities, is the second to last one scheduled for the summer series.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.tahoeparadisepark.com .

TAMBA Summer Party

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association and South Lake Tahoe Brewing Company are throwing their first in-person event of 2021 on Aug. 8. The event, which will take place in the outdoor beer garden at South Tahoe Brewing Company in South Lake Tahoe, starts at 4 p.m., and offers a chance to meet mountain bikers in the community, learn about the latest trail work and get information on the latest upcoming projects from the association.

Ten percent of all proceeds will go to TAMBA.

TAMBA merchandise and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at this free event.

For more information about this free event, visit the event’s page at https://www.facebook.com/events/801796833844272/?active_tab=discussion .

Tahoe Outdoor Yoga at Kiva Beach

For those looking for something to do next week that’ll bring you back to nature, look no further. Wednesday at 8 a.m., Erica Hartnick, founder of Yoga Trade, will host outdoor yoga at Kiva Beach. Yoga Trade connects yoga and the wellness community around the globe, and one opportunity to join the community is through yoga.

For one hour, experience peaceful movement and a chance to meet the community on the beach with no reservation necessary. The donation based class recommends bringing a towel, blanket, or yoga mat to practice on. After the class is over, enjoy an optional beach clean up, head home, or take a dip in the lake.

For more information about the weekly classes running through August, email Erica at erica@yogatrade.com or visit their website at http://www.ericahartnick.com/current-schedule/ .

Dueling Pianos at Harveys Lake Tahoe

Join in the fun at the Mountain Bar on Harveys casino floor for a free dueling piano show featuring Van Walraven and David James.

The two will begin playing your favorite songs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday=.

Van Walraven is a Guinness World Record Holder. He played the longest piano marathon, lasting at 39 hours, a total of 976 songs.

For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/show s.