Action in Tahoe: Mother’s Day Brunch, Live Music, & more!

Couple’s League at Golf Lodge Bar & Simulators

4-8 p.m., Golf Lodge Bar & Simulators, 530 S Carson St STE 1, Carson City. “Team up with your significant other or your bestie and join us for our First Ever Couples League at The Golf Lodge! Each week, you’ll play a different course on our state-of-the-art simulators — perfect for some friendly competition and lots of fun!The league runs from April 28 through June 16, with time slots available from either 4–6 PM or 6–8 PM. Games take place on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays, giving you plenty of flexibility to fit it into your weekend plans. Ticket purchase required. $195 per person For more information, visit thegolflodge.com or call 775-546-3725.”

Magic Fusion Starring Murray Sawchuck

7 p.m., The Loft Theatre, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. “Magic Fusion is Lake Tahoe’s #1 rated show. It features award-winning magicians from around the world in a 75 minute, high-energy, family-friendly show suitable for all-ages. MURRAY The Magician aka. Murray SawChuck with over 2.5 Million Subscribers and over 5.5 BILLION online views as Magic’s #1 Social Media Influencer. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.”

Live Music at McP’s Taphouse Grill

8-11 p.m., McP’s Taphouse Grill, 4125 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “McPs Taphouse at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe, CA has been a beer and entertainment staple for over 31 years with 40 beers on tap, full bar of craft cocktails, live music, and never a cover charge. Being family owned and operated, our motto is: children welcome, adults tolerated. We’re not just “Pub Grub” at McPs… our full restaurant offers traditional Irish dishes along with our modern California classic lighter options. For more information, call 530-542-4435.”

DJ Delo at Aleworx Stateline

9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Aleworx Stateline, 31 US-50 #105, Stateline. “Dance the night away with DJ Delo live at our Stateline location! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.”

Lakeside Laughs at Harveys Cabaret

9:30 p.m., Harveys Cabaret, 18 U.S. HWY 50, Stateline. “Every Friday through Sunday get ready to relax, laugh, and enjoy a new side of Lake Tahoe’s entertainment scene at Lakeside Laughs. Expect a diverse mix of talented comedians with an ever-changing roster for a fresh, unforgettable experience. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.”

Karaoke Nights at Rojo’s Tavern

10 p.m., Rojo’s Tavern, 3091 Harrison Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. “Get jiggy with us on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with some killer karaoke! Free For more information, call 530-541-4960.”

Saturday, May 10th

25th Annual Snapshot Day

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keep Tahoe Blue, 2877 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “Snapshot day is an annual water quality monitoring event held each May. Groups of volunteers fan out across the Truckee River Watershed to take water samples from creeks, streams, and lakes – including Lake Tahoe – to capture a snapshot of Tahoe’s water quality at a moment in time. For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.”

Bubbly Brunch

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Cocktail Corner, 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. “Join us Saturday & Sundays for Bubbly Brunch! Two entrees and a bottle of bubbly for ONLY $40! Enjoy one of Chef Sean’s unique and delicious brunch creations such as Chilaquiles, Chicken & Waffles, and Strawberry Belgian Waffles. $40 For more information, visit tahoecocktailcorner.com or call 530-600-2751.”

Live Music at Camp Richardson Resort

1-5 p.m., Camp Richardson Resort, 1900 Jameson Beach Rd, South Lake Tahoe. “Live music with acts like The Trey Stone Band, Cash Only Band, Heavenly House Band, Arizona Jones, The Beach Cowboys, Whiskey and Wolves, Acustagruve, Winter Light Band, and Bluesberry Jam. For more information, visit http://www.camprichardsonresort.com or call 530-494-2228.”

SLT Clothing Swap

3-5 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. “It’s time to refresh your wardrobe by exchanging your gently used clothes for something you will love. All shapes and sizes are welcome! Come enjoy a light snacks and beverages while you shop. Mingle with likeminded fashionistas and swap till you drop!”

Sinatra Sings, Basie Swings Ft. Matt Mauser (Reno)

4 p.m., Nightingale Concert Hall, 1664 N Virginia St., Reno. “Bringing the timeless allure of Ol’ Blue Eyes and the incomparable Sinatra sound, guest vocalist and songwriter Matt Mauer is set to deliver a classic big band performance infused with the best of Sinatra, Count Basie, Bruno Mars, Tom Jones, and other top-of-the-charts favorites. Teaming up with the illustrious Reno Jazz Orchestra, Mauer will treat the audience to a vibrant medley of Jazz, Traditional, Pop, Swing, R&B, and even Bolero, promising the sensational sounds of Swing! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit renojazzorchestra.org or call 775-372-6160.”

Mother Son Spring Fling

6-9 p.m., Harrah’s Casino Lake Tahoe, 15 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Calling all mothers, grandmothers, aunts, older sisters, cousins, stepmoms, bonus moms, and beyond! If you’ve got a little man in your life, this night is for you! We’re thrilled to announce that the Mother-Son Spring Fling Dance will take place at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Casino in the Sand Harbor Ballroom. This enchanting evening will feature exciting activities, music, and an opportunity to make beautiful memories together. Enjoy light refreshments, including desserts, coffee, and water, as you dance the night away and savor this special time with your favorite guy. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.sunsnowevents.org or call 805-857-4103.”

Tahoe Club Crawl

7:45-11 p.m., Golden Nugget Casino, 50 U.S. 50, Stateline. “Tahoe Club Crawl is the perfect way to celebrate your bachelor party, bachelorette party, birthday party, corporate buyout and more. We hit all the best bars and nightclubs South Lake Tahoe has to offer. Ticket purchase required. $50.”

Neal Francis at Harrah’s

7:30 p.m., Harrah’s South Shore Room. Get ready to groove with Neal Francis! His soulful music and rich melodies will bring an unforgettable night of energy to the South Shore Room. Don’t miss out on this vibe-filled evening! Ticketmaster.com

Sunday, May 11th

Mother’s Day Brunch

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riva Grill, 900 Ski Run Boulevard Suite 3, South Lake Tahoe. “Treat Mom to the ultimate Mother’s Day Brunch by the lake! Give her the gift of quality time, delicious food, and refreshing drinks with a beautiful lakeside view. Make your reservation, and we’ll take care of the rest — ensuring you look great and take all the credit for this unforgettable day! Ticket purchase required. $109 Champagne Brunch; $89 Brunch; $35 Kids Brunch For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.”

Bubbly Brunch at The Cocktail Corner

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Cocktail Corner, 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. “Join us Saturday & Sundays for Bubbly Brunch! Two entrees and a bottle of bubbly for ONLY $40! Enjoy one of Chef Sean’s unique and delicious brunch creations such as Chilaquiles, Chicken & Waffles, and Strawberry Belgian Waffles. $40 For more information, visit tahoecocktailcorner.com or call 530-600-2751.”

Mother’s Day Bistro Brunch

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Bistro Edgewood, 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline. “Get ready for a specialty brunch offering, dedicated to celebrating all the hardworking mothers that surround us! With both our exceptional weekly brunch options and added specialty menu items dedicated to the occasion, there is something for every member of the family. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit edgewoodtahoe.com/menu/bistro or call 775-589-7268.”

Monday, May 12th

Live Music at Casey’s

5-8 p.m., Casey’s, 212 Elks Point Rd., Zephyr Cove. “Come out for an amazing night of live music! For more information, visit http://www.caseystahoe.net or call 775-586-1822.”

Two Man Scramble League

6-10 p.m., Golf Lodge Bar & Simulators, 530 S Carson St STE 1, Carson City. “Step onto the virtual greens with our 2-man, 9-hole scramble league, featuring over 330 renowned courses from around the world! Each week, your team will battle for a huge cash prize, with ice-cold beer and cocktails.Sign up solo, or bring a partner—we’ll pair you up if needed! Choose to play your weekly round on Monday or Thursday, with time slots available from 6–8 PM or 8–10 PM.Worried about missing a week? No problem—schedule a makeup round anytime! Send us a DM or email, or give us a call to secure your spot. Pre-registration required. $195/person. For more information, visit thegolflodge.com or call 775-546-3725.”

Tuesday, May 13th

Trail Talk: How to Complete the Tahoe Rim Trail at Incline Village Library

6-7:30 p.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave, Incline Village. “Incline Village Library and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are hosting an interactive Guide Panel discussion with our professional trail guides on completing the Tahoe Rim Trail. Bring your family and friends and come on out and learn more about the TRT, gain incredible insight from our trail guides, learn more about the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and come hungry with questions! You will also have an opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities we will be offering this summer. Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.”

Tuesday Night Trivia

7 p.m., South of North Brewing Company, 932 Stateline Ave, South Lake Tahoe. “Question: Where can I flex my brain muscles and drink beer while doing it? Answer: South of North Brewing Co. Trivia Tuesdays!!! We are stoked to announce Trivia Night every Tuesday at 7 PM. So gather your squad, grab a pint and let the games begin. You just need your phone to play!First round starts at 7 PM and second round starts a little after 8 pm. Compete in round one, two or both and win some prizes! For more information, visit http://www.southofnorthbeer.com or call 530-494-9805.”

Wednesday, May 14th

R.U.F.F. (Read up for Fun)

4 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “Attention school age kids! Practice your reading skills by cozying up with a furry friend. Read to a trained therapy dog on Wednesday afternoons. Meet a new canine companion each week! For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.”

The Great Curious Cocktail Party

5:30-7:30 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. “The Great Curious Cocktail Party lights up cities across the country and we’re repping hard in South Lake Tahoe. Whether it’s a cozy creative hang, a backyard concert, or a beach-side banger — everything’s better with a little Curious. So, we’re bringing the magic to Tahoe…and YOU’RE invited. Let’s make some booze-free magic! Pre-registration required.”

Soirée Fundraiser – Montreux (Reno)

5:30-8:30 p.m., Natarajan Residence, 5775 Nordend Way, Reno. “You are cordially invited to join us in Montreux for an evening of intimate music making, delightful hors d’oeuvres, and charming conversation while enjoying the captivating performance of our visiting and local opera cast.This private event includes a 60-minute concert featuring soloists of the Tahoe Symphony. You’ll enjoy a world-class performance while learning about the mission and impact of our musical organization.All proceeds and donations (tax-deductible) will directly fund Tahoe Symphony’s current season, including numerous special projects in celebration of our 20th anniversary. We hope you can join us for a wonderful afternoon and become a part of the Tahoe Symphony family! For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

Weekly Wednesday Cornhole Tournaments

6:30 p.m., South of North Brewing Company, 932 Stateline Ave, South Lake Tahoe. “Whether you’re a seasoned corn hole champion or just looking for fun, our weekly corn hole tournaments are the perfect way to spend your Wednesday evenings! Grab your friends, bring your best game, and enjoy an evening of great beer, good company, and exciting competition. No entry fee, teams of 2, all ages! Winners receive $50 gift card. If you’re interested, just show up with your teammate at 6:30 on a Wednesday – we’ll see you there! No entry fee For more information, visit http://www.southofnorthbeer.com or call 530-494-9805.”