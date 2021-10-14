Action: Jason Bonham’s evening of Led Zeppelin; The Mavericks en Español

Jason Bonham will perform on Saturday at Stateline.

Provided/Tahoe South

The Mavericks en Español World Tour at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Calif. — The Mavericks will be at Harrah’s this weekend touring their first ever completely Spanish album that launched in late August.

Tickets to the show begin at $53 on Ticketmaster and are still available for purchase. The show begins at 7:30 p.m in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s on both Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Mavericks have been described as one of the most “exciting and joyful” acts on the planet, with a mix of country, Tex-Mex, rockabilly and Latino jams that have everyone out of their seats and dancing. Members Raul Malo, Paul Deakin, Jerry Dale McFadden, and Eddie Perez are excited to bring an eclectic show to the basin, showcasing their monumental all-Spanish album which launched under their own label Mono Mundo, and marks a fourth phase in the evolution of the band.

The band began in Miami, Florida in 1989, accumulating six studio albums and charting 14 times on the Billboard Country charts.

Now, after breaking up and coming back together in the last decade, the band is ready to bring the heat to Tahoe.

For more information, visit Harrah’s website at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

The Mavericks will be playing Friday and Saturday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Tahoe South

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Bally’s Resort Casino and Spa (Formally known as Montbleu)

STATELINE, Calif. — Rock-lovers (no, not climbers) are in for quite a show this Saturday, Oct. 15, when drummer Jason Bonham comes to Bally’s Resort (formally known as Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa) to perform an evening of Led Zeppelin.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at $50.

Jason Bonham is the son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, and since his father’s death, has performed with Led Zeppelin on many occasions in his father’s honor.

From the age of 5, Bonham’s friends and family, including his father, knew he was destined for greatness on the drums. On many occasions he’s played with the band to keep his father’s memory alive, and through his tour he’s able to keep the legacy going.

His portfolio is not limited to Led Zeppelin, with work ranging from artists such as Paul Rogers, Slash, and iconic albums including “Bonham” and Mad Hatter. In 2007, Jason played drums at the highly anticipated Led Zeppelin Reunion at London’s O2 arena with the surviving members of the band, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant.

To get tickets, visit montbleuresort.com/entertainment or ticketmaster.com .