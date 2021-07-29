Action: Live at Lakeview returns; Classical Tahoe, Wine Walk on tap

Live at Lakeview returns on Aug. 5 in South Lake Tahoe. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series returns next week.

The ninth season kicks off from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Lakeview Commons on El Dorado Beach.

The free, weekly concert series that began in 2012 is back after a year and a half, and will host five total events that’ll conclude around Labor Day.

The event is sponsored by the city of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Wellness Center and On Course events.

“After a year and a half of not being able to produce concerts for our community, it’s a beautiful thing to see live music making a comeback,” said On Course Events Director of Marketing Leslie Shultz. “The support we’ve received from our event sponsors and vendors has made this short season of events possible. We’re so grateful for this community and excited to provide free shows on the beach once again.”

The event will feature live music and art on El Dorado Beach, with local merchants and new food truck options with amphitheater style seating and beautiful views of the lake from the beer garden.

Festivities begin at 4:30 pm, with Boot Juice and Preacher’s Pickers opening up the event.

“We’re thrilled for Boot Juice and Preacher’s Pickers to open up the long overdue return of Live at Lakeview,” Schultz said. “It’s the perfect group of artists to set the tone for the good vibes and high energy we’ll be delivering to this community for the reminder of the summer.”

According to Music Connection Magazine, “Boot Juice delivers modern American and retro-country, they can go from graceful to gritty at the drop of a cowboy hat.”

Their music will compliment the Preacher’s Pickers perfectly through their own love of folk and classic rock.

This year, the On Course events team is encouraging participation in weekly beach and park cleanups hosted at the Lakeview Commons Monday mornings starting Aug. 2 in an increased effort to take care of the environment that hosts so many fun events.

For more information, visit http://liveatlakeview.com .

Classical Tahoe on North Shore

Classical Tahoe is back for another three weeks of orchestra concerts on the Sierra Nevada University campus. The Classical Tahoe Orchestra includes musicians from orchestras such as Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, LA Phil, and more.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online, with prices ranging from $70 to $155 for the Orchestra concerts, with packages and discounts available at the box office. Show times and events vary from night to night.

For more information, visit https://classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Wine Walk at the Heavenly Village

Heavenly Village is hosting a Wine Walk for the month of August every night in August from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with hand crafted samples from Carson Road Wineries.

The event offers fun food specials for patrons along with chances to win fun prizes at each location participating in the walk. Tickets are available at the event with a $20 donation at the start of the event.

Multiple shops in the Village will be hosting their own tasting stations with selections of their favorite wines from Carson Road Wineries. The winery prides itself in making great wine that’s perfect for sharing.

For more information, visit the Village’s https://theshopsatheavenly.com/ .