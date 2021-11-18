Action: Magic Fusion at The Loft; Reggae rock at Bally’s; Alex Ramon at Hard Rock

The Loft Theatre features award-winning magician

Starting on Thursday, Nov 18, award-winning magician Chase Hasty will be debuting in the Magic Fusion show. The live theatre experience will begin at 7 p.m. mid week, with special after dark 9 p.m. shows on weekends, and kids free matinees every Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Chase Hasty has been performing since the young age of 10, and has been performing professionally for nearly a decade. His show is bound to leave anyone feeling mystified and entertained, whether they’re 10 or 100 years old.

Tickets start at $32 (plus tax/fees) for adults, $22 for children under 16 years old.

Show times, tickets, and information about Magic Fusion, along with dinner reservations and bar/lounge information can be found online at thelofttahoe.com .





Fortunate Youth at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

This Thursday, Nov 18, Late-Nite Productions is proud to present Fortunate Youth with special guests Katastro and Atikal Sound System live at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino and Hotel in the Montbleu Showroom.

The “Let the Good Times Roll On Tour” show will feature one of the most popular reggae rock bands in the country, whose main mission is simple: spread peace, love, and unity with music. With music inspired by fan favorites such as Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and SOJA, the ensemble is excited to perform a classic show that captures the fun beats of blues, ska, rock, world, soul, and even punk music.

Tickets are available in advance for $29.50 (plus taxes/fees) in person at the Bally’s Box Office, by calling 775-588-3515 or online at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are for general admission with tiered sections, and on the day of the show, tickets increase by $5.

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows .

Alex Ramon Real Magic Winter ‘21-’22 at Hard Rock

Alex Ramon is taking on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe to bring an winter performance fit for the whole family.

For his Real Magic Winter show, Ramon will be performing Tuesdays through Sundays at the Hard Rock starting Nov 23 in the Vinyl Showroom. Doors to the event open at 7:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m..

The show, which is welcome to anyone over the age of 5, will not be playing on Dec 10, 11, 12, 24, or 31.

Alex Ramon earned the “Illusionist Award,” becoming 1 of 20 magicians in history with the recognition. He recently received a CBS “Sunny Award” for creativity during Shelter in Place for his Virtual Magic Shows.

His live shows at the Hard Rock cost $40 for general admission seating, with $50 VIP front row couch seating tickets available as well.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/nightlife-entertainment/ .

Spirit Tastings at the Riva Grill on the Lake

Enjoy a relaxing evening on the lake at Riva Grill. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov 18, the grill will be having a whiskey tasting with Basil Hayden.

Along with a variety of whiskey to try, guests will get complimentary pairing appetizers on the second floor of the restaurant while basking in the beautiful views of the lake.

Tickets for the event are $10 each or free with a purchase of a signature cocktail. This is a 21-plus event.

For more information, visit rivagrill.com or the restuarant’s Facebook @rivagrill.