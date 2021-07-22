Action: Old Dominion at Harveys; Live Music on North Shore; 14th Artist Studio Tour on tap

Old Dominion performing at the Harveys Lake Tahoe outdoor concert venue on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Sugarwolf / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



For music lovers on both sides of the lake, there’s still time to get tickets to Old Dominion’s two night performance as a part of their “We Are Old Dominion Tour” this Friday and Saturday, July 23-24.

Tickets start at $50 on Ticketmaster, and the shows start at 7 p.m. at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena.

Old Dominion is known for their cool country tones, clever lyrics, and unforgettable electric sound. Their wholesome lyrics landed them eight No. 1 singles at country radio, along with over one billion on-demand streams and several platinum and gold single certifications.

The band consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarists Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers. Their third, self-titled album was released in October of 2019.

Artwork from Nina Major, a featured artist in the studio tour. (Provided / Nina Major)



Art League gears up for 14th annual Artist Studio Tour

The Tahoe Art League is gearing up for the 14th annual Artist Studio Tour in South Lake Tahoe. The self-guided tour is offered for two weekends only; July 30-Aug. 1 and Aug. 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artwork from Claudia Elkin. Her work, along with other artists around the Tahoe basin, will be featured the last weekend of July and the first weekend of August in South Lake Tahoe. (Provided / Claudia Elkin)



The tour offers 11 locations and 21 local artists showcasing their work, with options to visit with individual artists or artist collectives showing their work, which includes photography, painting, jewelry, sculpture, and more.

The starting point for the tour is the Tahoe Art League Gallery, located in South Lake at 3062 South Blake Blvd.

For more information, visit their new website .

Artwork from Nina Major, a featured artist in the studio tour. (Provided / Nina Major)



Tahoe iMPRoV Players at Valhalla

For 28 seasons The Tahoe iMPRoV Players have been turning audience suggestions into hilarious scenes made up on the spot.

Their improv journey began as ComedySportz of Lake Tahoe in 1994. Three years later they evolved into the Tahoe iMPRoV players. The Tahoe iMPRoV Players are the longest performing theater act in Lake Tahoe.

The Players will be at Valhalla from 7:30-9 p.m. on Monday, July 26,

Parking is limited at Valhalla and often fills by 6:30 pm. When our parking lot is full, you may park in the lot by the Green Gate on Highway 89 and walk into the venue. Please wear comfortable shoes and allow time to walk in case the parking lot is full.

For more information, call 530-541-4975.

Music on the Beach

The North Shore is also offering a few music options for the family this weekend, including the weekly Music on the Beach hosted by the North Tahoe Business Association on July 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. Patrons can gather for the free show from Mescalito at Kings Beach State Recreation Area, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. The band features Tahoe’s Martin Bush, Simon Kurth, Keith Ovelmen, Lowell Wilson, and Marty Ylitalo, and will wow the crowd with their soulful lyrics and electrifying performance.

Music at Alibi Ale Works Friday, Sunday

The Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will host Reno’s Dusty Miles and the Cryin’ Shame from 8-10 p.m. Friday. The traditional country and old time rock and roll group is a great option for those on the North Shore looking to relax with a beer and some live, outdoor music.

On Sunday, Alibi will host Pipe Down, a 5-piece reggae band from Lake Tahoe.

The group will play from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, July 25

The local band includes Donny Beck (vocals, guitar), Subra Doyle (lead guitar), Alex Hunt (drums), Casey Barrett (keys) and Scoot Swanson on bass.

For more information, visit Alibi’s website .