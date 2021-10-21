Action: Sheila E. to perform at Harrah’s, Todd Snider at Bally’s
Sheila E. Performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
This Saturday, Oct. 23, Sheila E. will be live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $41 each, and can go up depending on seating.
Come see the percussionist, singer, author and actress perform her unique mixture of pop, R&B, Latin jazz, and funk styles. Her unparalleled talent and infectious passion will leave guests on their feet and going home always remembering the one of a kind experience.
For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.
Todd Snider Performing at Bally’s Resort and Casino
Todd Snider will be performing at Bally’s Lake Tahoe (Formally known as Montbleu) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with a surprise special guest. The 21-plus event will be held in the Showroom.
Tickets start at $25.
The American singer-songwriter will be performing a melody of music that incorporates elements like folk and rock and blues. The now author has a unique look on his relationship with his audience, and is excited to put on a cool jam with his guitar and stories.
For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/.
