Action shots: Playing in feet of fresh snow
March 12, 2018
All photos courtesy of #TahoeSnaps
TahoeSnaps, the Tahoe Daily Tribune's Instagram account, is a lake-wide endeavor. We joined forces with Lake Tahoe Action to bring our readers more fun photos from around Lake Tahoe.
Here's the fun part: Tag us or use our hashtag (#TahoeSnaps) when you post a Tahoe-focused photo to Instagram, and you may see your photo reposted to our account or printed in Friday's Lake Tahoe Action. Photos should feature Tahoe's dining, entertainment and nightlife vibe — anything you're doing around our lovely lakeside communities. We can't wait to see your snaps!
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- What lies in the depths of Lake Tahoe’s waters? (video)
- UPDATE: South Tahoe Middle School student arrested after alleged threats to bring gun to school dance
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow at lake level
- Gaming lounge opens in South Lake Tahoe
- Couple sought in connection with stolen vehicle found at Stateline casino