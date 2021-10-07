Action: Tech N9ne at Montbleu; Oktoberfest at AleWorX; Free viewing of title fight

A hip hop concert, Oktoberfest and a free viewing of a heavyweight title fight are all on tap this weekend on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

Hip-hop pioneer Tech N9ne will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa in Stateline.

Hip-hop pioneer Tech N9ne will perform Sunday at Montbleu.

Tech’s tour schedule and signature rapid-fire “chopper” style combined with the business acumen of Strange Music CEO Travis O’Guin have molded the label into the number one independent hip-hop label in the world.

In less than two decades, Tech has earned three gold records, sold over two million albums, and made multiple appearances on Forbes’s “Hip-Hop Cash Kings” list.

Tech’s multifaceted skill set has not gone unrecognized by artists of all genres, exemplified by collaborations with such diverse artists as The Doors, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Eminem and Boyz II Men, to name just a few. Everyone from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Elton John has been spotted bumping Tech N9ne records, a testament to constant reinvention and inarguable excellence that has become standard of Tech’s work.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com .

Oktoberfest this weekend at AleWorX

Lake Tahoe AleWorX in South Lake Tahoe will host Oktoberfest from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Crossing at Tahoe Valley shopping center located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The two-day event will feature live bands, food and drink specials, face painting, beer game contest, new beer release, a costume contest and fun for the whole family.

For more information, visit http://laketahoealeworx.com .

Title fight

Anybody entering the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino between 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, may watch a free viewing of the WBC heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

It will be the third time these two fighters will have met in less than three years. Wilder won a close first bout and in the second fight Fury decisively won the match.

The bout will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.