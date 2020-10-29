Celebrating spooky season around Lake Tahoe

Celebrate spooky season around the basin.

As if 2020 isn’t spooky enough, Halloween is just around the corner. While this Halloween will be different, we still have several excuses to get dressed up and celebrate this spooky season around the Tahoe Basin.

For the first time since 1944, during World War II, stargazers can witness the rare blue moon on Hallows Eve. Treat your eyes to this rare beauty that will have us all howling at the moon. Grab a loved one, a blanket, somes treats and head outside to witness the second full moon of the month that will light up the sky.

If you want to show off your costume (or your pet’s costume) here are some socially-distant events.

SOUTH SHORE

Trunk or Treat

Pick 6 Sports Bar and EJ’s Cafe is hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’ Halloween celebration. Starting at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Halloween come by Pick 6’s back parking lot with your decorated vehicle trunk. Fill your trunk with candy so kids can treat-or-treat. The top three best decorated trunks win prizes. There will also be a free hot chocolate bar and popcorn for kids. Make sure to reserve your spot by calling 707-718-7318.

Hocus Pocus Viewing Party

Calling all adults 21 and older who love Hocus Pocus or just love Halloween. Come in costume ready to watch a Halloween favorite. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Brewery at Lake Tahoe is hosting a Hocus Pocus viewing party with $1 jello shots and a prize for best costume — Hocus Pocus themed costumes are highly encouraged — along with a special Halloween cocktail and appetizer menu.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call 530-600-4141 for more information.

Howl-O-Ween Party

Don’t leave our four-legged friends out this Halloween, Earthwise Pet Lake Tahoe will be celebrating with their inaugural Howl-O-Ween Party. Dress Fido in a costume to win prizes.

Earthwise Pet will have free samples, raffles, discounts, a photo booth and more. The costume contest starts at 2:30 p.m. There will be a pet parade at the shopping center following the contest. Dogs must be kept on a leash, up-to-date on vaccinations and well-socialized. Also, be sure your dog is dressed safely and comfortably.

If you don’t have a pup don’t fret, cats are welcome as well. The event is outdoors, however social distancing is still encouraged and masks are required for humans. Get in contact by emailing laketahoe@earthwisepet.com to reserve your entry into the contest or register day of the event by 2 p.m.

Pet Costume Contest

The Coachman Hotel is having their inaugural pet costume contest. From 2-4 p.m., bring your houndy and show off their best outfit and for a chance to win a $100 gift card for Tahoe Best Friends. Each dog who enters receives a party gift-bag. There are bonus prizes for people that dress up with their pets. Happy Hour lasts all day and kids can join in on pumpkin carving. A tarot card reader will also be on site.

Funds raised from local keg and food sales go to support the Truckee Tahoe Humane Society. The event will be held on the lower and upper deck outside of the hotel.

NORTH SHORE

Socially-Distanced Haunted Hotel

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will be transforming their second floor into a socially distanced haunted hotel for Halloween. Each guest room will be decorated with a different theme.

The haunted hotel will be open from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. All ages are welcome, however, the Hyatt will ensure social distancing at checkpoints and staging areas. Hyatt will also provide Halloween-themed activities for overnight guests throughout the weekend.

Guests checking in on Friday, Oct. 30 or Saturday, Oct. 31, will receive “Squirmy S’mores” kits with gummy worms included and children will receive “Goblin Goodie Bags.” The resort will also feature a “Skeleton Scavenger Hunt” at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and a complimentary “Witches Brew” hot apple cider available at the poolside fire pit at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The haunted hotel will raise food donations for Sierra Community House. While it is complimentary for overnight resort guests, non-resort guests must bring at least one food donation to participate. The organization is seeking healthy, non-perishable foods.

A list of Sierra Community House’s food donation guidelines can be found by visiting the following link: https://sierracommunityhouse.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/FoodDonationGuidelines.pdf.

Reservations for the haunted hotel are required and are available by visiting: hyattregencylaketahoe.eventbrite.com.

Tahoe City Halloween Hunt

Tahoe City’s Parks and Recreation and Tahoe City Downtown Association have partnered to put on Tahoe City’s Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt. The hunt will start at noon on Oct. 30 and will run for 36 hours until the clock strikes midnight on Halloween.

The hunt will feature digital activity challenges around Tahoe City so break out your costume and take to downtown to safely explore the city to earn and track points via the Goosechase App (which is available on both Android and iPhone). Earn the most points to earn prizes for your team. Visit https://www.tcpud.org/tahoe-city-halloween-hunt for more info.

Follow these steps to join the hunt:

1. Download the Goosechase App to your phone

2. Find the “Tahoe City Halloween Hunt” game in Goosechase

3. Register your team

4. Start playing and complete as many challenges as possible

Drive Thru trick-or-treat

From 6-9 p.m., on Halloween take your trick-or-treaters to Christmas Tree Village in Incline for a drive-thru trick-or-treating experience.

Howl-O-Ween

Class A Roofing is hosting a family-friendly, pet-friendly Halloween celebration. From 2-7 p.m., the event will include a silent auction, wine wheelbarrow, sign artwork and live music by Jacked-Up band. At 5 p.m., there will be a pet costume contest. $10 entry fee includes first drink, $15 entry for a drink in a signature glass of beer and wine. The event will be at 876 Tanager St in Incline Village.

Halloween Show in the Beer Garden

Come get spooky with Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House on Saturday night. They will be celebrating Halloween with an outdoor show in the beer garden. From 5-8 p.m., DJ Mr. D will be providing spooky tunes. The show will also feature Kandy Xander from Metal Echo along with performances by Tahoe Flow Arts. Make sure to dress for the occasion because there will be a costume contest with prizes.

This will be a $10 reserved seating socially distanced outdoor show. To make reservations please call 775-831-8300.