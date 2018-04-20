Alpine Meadows’ annual Snow Golf Tournament tees off Saturday

For the 35th year, snow golf is returning to one Lake Tahoe-based ski resort.

On Saturday, April 21, Alpine Meadows' annual Snow Golf Tournament tees off at 9 a.m., featuring a day filled with fun for all ages.

"As the only top-to-bottom snow golf course, this highly anticipated spring event is a unique way to spend a day on the slopes with the whole family," states the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows website.

"The nine-hole course starts at the top of Summit Express Chair and meanders its way down the mountain with the last holes bringing competitors back to the bottom of Alpine Bowl Chair."

There also will be a prize for best costume at the event, so "ditch the ski jacket for a collared shirt and khakis" and "channel your inner Caddyshack," the site suggests.

Registration is free (Alpine Meadows recommends groups of four people), and tee times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. One golf club and two tennis balls (per person) are provided, along with scorecards.

Alpine Meadows is located at 2600 Alpine Meadows Road in Olympic Valley. Additional information is available at http://www.squawalpine.com.