Hard Rock Hotel & Casino launches Amplified Summer Music Series

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe is getting another outdoor music series.

On April 18 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced that iconic rapper Ice Cube will headline the resort's all-new Amplified Summer Music Series, which is currently scheduled to kick off at the start of July and feature at least four major acts through Labor Day weekend.

"We've been getting requests to put on a series like this basically since we opened," said Brandie Warr, communications manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. "Last year Primus and Clutch were so successful we knew we had to do it again, and much bigger."

The process of forming a full-scale series began a few years ago, but according to Warr it's been "all hands on deck" in recent months. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino partnered with KRLT 93.9 The Lake, and together the two businesses set out to create a concert experience that is different from others offered on Tahoe's South Shore.

While the Hard Rock team has focused on developing aspects of the series that affect the atmosphere, KRLT has worked on booking acts.

Apart from the aforementioned Ice Cube, the Amplified Summer Music Series will also host an Alt-Rock Reload that features renowned bands Everclear, Fuel, Marcy Playground, Local H and Oleander. All groups take the stage Saturday, July 7.

And more acts are on their way. According to Warr, the remaining concerts will be announced in the near future — starting possibly within the next week.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is constructing an outdoor amphitheater in its back parking lot in order to host the Amplified Summer Music Series. The area will be large enough to seat between 4,000 and 6,000 people depending on the show, according to Warr.

Apart from the music, concertgoers will also have the opportunity to shop at vendors, food trucks and take part in a variety of other activities.

"We're not just creating concerts, but a musical-based experience," Warr noted. "Bud Light is a sponsor, we'll bring in beer trailers, we're partnering with Red Bull, there will be a VW Bug photo booth and car shows at every single music event. We'll have private bars, a VIP lounge and a hookah lounge within it."

The list of vendors has yet to be released, but Warr said that each event will be unique and participants will vary based on the show. Despite the differences, she remarked that as a whole the Amplified Summer Music Series evokes the core of the resort itself.

"Hard Rock is so strongly associated with music and creating memories that I think this is going to be a really successful summer. We're excited to bring this to Tahoe," Warr said.

Amplified Summer Music Series ticket sales begin Friday, April 27. Additional information is accessible at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com and via the Hard Rock Hotel Casino Lake Tahoe mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play.