Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival begins

Hear ye, hear ye! Incline Village's Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival officially begins Friday, July 6, and the fun continues through Saturday, Sept. 8.

Throughout the two-month engagement, Sand Harbor's Warren Edward Trepp Stage hosts multiple plays, performances from Reno Jazz Orchestra, a Neil Diamond tribute and more.

This year's headlining productions include Shakespeare's "Macbeth" and the Off-Broadway hit "Beehive: The '60's Musical."

"In a maelstrom of politics and magic, Shakespeare's towering tragedy melds unforgettable characters and incomparable language in a fascinating drama of corruption and heroism. We [invite] you to join us for an eerie evening of dazzling darkness, where specters and riddles foretell the futures of kings. But beware: 'something wicked this way comes,'" states the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival website.

The beauty of the festival lies in the diversity of productions: Patrons who attend "Beehive" are in for a different experience entirely.

"An exuberant jukebox celebration of the women musicians who made the '60s truly memorable, Beehive transports audiences on a nostalgic musical journey back in time. Featuring 40 classic chart-toppers (and Aqua Net-glistening coiffures, of course), this groovy retro-revue highlights hits that range from the Supremes' memorable melodies to Janis Joplin's heart-rending rasp to Aretha Franklin's soul and more," continues the site.

Regardless of the show you attend (because the festival lasts two months, you might be able to see them all), it's sure to be a night to remember.

"The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park remains a fun, casual evening on the beach, but under the stewardship of the Board of Directors and Festival management, it has also become one of the outstanding outdoor cultural events in the United States," states the site.

"Beehive: The '60's Musical" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets for the performance range from $15-$94 and are available online at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com. Visit the site for pricing and information on other productions.

Warren Edward Trepp Stage is located at 2005 NV 28.

Quartet honors Led Zeppelin

All-female ensemble Zepparella pays tribute to iconic rock band Led Zeppelin on Tahoe's North Shore this weekend.

"How to honor the legacy of a band deemed sacred? To [tread] on holy ground is perilous, and must be done with the intent and spirit of a disciple — pay attention to the intricacies of the magic, explore the far ends of the innovation, strive for ever-growing ability, and let the purity of the love for the music drive it all," states the band's online biography.

Zepparella's drummer, Clementine, founded the group over a decade ago in order to continue her dream of being on stage nightly.

"She tackles the best rock drumming ever written with her own emotionally powerful style, bringing the Motown influence of the Bonham groove to the forefront.

"The profound musical connection established with Gretchen Menn (guitar), Holly West (bass) and Anna Kristina (vocals) creates the bond required to do this great music justice," continues the bio.

Any Led Zeppelin fan will not want to miss this unique take on the rock-focused catalog.

The show begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 7. Tickets cost $17 in advance and $22 on the day of the event. Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com to purchase entry and learn more about the gig.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Incline Village.

Blues showcased at Commons Beach

Tahoe City hosts some of North Shore's own this Sunday with a world blues gig courtesy of Sam Ravenna Band/Kai & The Monsters and headliner Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide.

On July 8, the artists — based in Truckee and Kings Beach — take the stage as part of the Concerts at Commons Beach series that began in mid-June. For guests who regularly attend local gigs around the lake, the performers will be familiar faces.

"On his debut self-titled album, Sam Ravenna establishes himself as a chef in a soul kitchen. Blending ingredients of electro funk, hip-hop and classic and modern soul, Ravenna pulls together an all-star band consisting of players from some of the best touring acts in the country," states Ravenna's online biography.

He has worked alongside Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide, who closes out Sunday's show, in the past.

"Peter Joseph Burtt is a lifelong drummer and singer/songwriter," states Burtt's online biography. "His music draws from many sources to inform his music and chronicle the years he spent living and studying with master musicians of Africa."

The loaded lineup begins performing at 4 p.m., but attendees are welcome earlier and invited to bring picnics and more to enjoy a day lakeside.

The Concerts at Commons Beach series is free to attend for all ages. Additional information is available at http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com.