Live at Lakeview begins in South Lake Tahoe

The area surrounding Lakeview Commons offers limited parking, but a complimentary bike valet is available each week of Live at Lakeview. Biking with proper lighting, or carpooling, is encouraged. Parking is also available off-site at South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center (1601 Rufus Allen Blvd.).

A summer staple returns to South Shore on Thursday, June 21: Live at Lakeview is here.

The free outdoor concert series kicks off its seventh year at Lakeview Commons with a performance from local group Mescalito, a five-piece ensemble that plays interpretations of classic songs in its jazz-rock and soul jam band style. Mescalito also took the stage on opening night in 2017 — but not as a headliner.

"We like seeing artists, especially local ones, that are growing as a band. We acknowledge that, step them up to be a headliner. It's exciting," said Leslie Schultz, marketing director for On Course Events, the company that produces Live at Lakeview.

Helena Kletch and JT Chevallier are the first to perform on opening night, rounding out the evening focused on Tahoe-based talent.

Throughout the rest of the 11-week series, attendees can look forward to appearances from returning acts like Scott Pemberton, Ideateam and Diego's Umbrella, along with new faces such as Jack Berry, Old Salt Union and Caitlin Jemma.

While planning for Live at Lakeview begins at the start of the year, Schultz said music discovery is a "never-ending process."

"It never ends; we're always looking for artists. The earlier we start, the easier it is to bring in large names," she noted.

As any regular attendee knows, Live at Lakeview is marked not only by live music, but also a variety of merchants, food vendors and more, making it a hot spot each week throughout the summer.

"The beer and wine garden is in the same place, there's a bike valet and lots of local vendors," said Schultz.

Schultz added that there will be new vendors along with old favorites (look forward to Tahoe Bath and Candle Works, Rise Design, Benko Art Gallery and more), and a few businesses are set to join the Live at Lakeview scene as first-time sponsors.

"Sierra-at-Tahoe is our newest presenting sponsor, which will add a little bit of energy to the atmosphere," she said.

While much of Live at Lakeview remains the same in comparison to its previous six years on South Shore, one slight difference comes this summer: The stage will be in a slightly different location.

Strong winds struck the sand at Lakeview Commons on Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, eroding a portion of the beach and prompting a partial closure as a safety precaution. As a result, the Live at Lakeview stage will be moved closer to the seating area — but no major changes are expected at this time.

"As far as concerts go, On Course Events is prepared for a partial beach closure. We're bringing the music closer to you, but with the same panoramic view of Lake Tahoe as a backdrop," Schultz said.

All Live at Lakeview events are held 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the corner of Lakeview Avenue and U.S. 50. Visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com for a full lineup and additional information about the series.