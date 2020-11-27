Local residents open family-friendly tubing park in Meyers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — When the first couple inches of snow hits the ground, there is nothing quite like grabbing your sled and heading to the outdoors.

Two South Shore residents, Leon Abravanel and Mark Budgell, have stepped up the game on traditional sledding. The two are new owners of a brand new outdoor recreation spot in Meyers, TubeTahoe.

The pair were inspired with the idea of being family-friendly and safe to create a memorable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Located at the Tahoe Paradise Golf Course off U.S. Highway 50 in Meyers next to Holiday Market, TubeTahoe will feature over 500 feet of “resort-quality” machine groomed tubing lanes. With the intention of being dubbed “Tahoe’s Family Tube Hill,” Abravanel and Budgell wanted to create a safe, designated spot for families to sled and enjoy the snow.

“We noticed how much sledding happens, especially in non-designated areas,” said Budgell.

He mentioned how he has seen people pulling off the road to sled in unsafe areas.

Creating a designated sledding hill, it could possibly alleviate people resorting to dangerous sledding areas.

The men both have families, which Budgell says really dials them into discovering safe, family-friendly recreational activities.

“We are creating experiences and impressions for families while showing them local hospitality,” he said. “We are very excited.”

TubeTahoe hired local employees with the intention to bring growth to Meyers by stimulating the local economy and also by driving tourist dollars as part of the Meyers Area Plan.

The owners worked closely with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to ensure their business backed the vision of Meyers Area Plan economically and environmentally while operating in a way that serves tourists with the best interest for locals in mind.

“It [TubeTahoe] will complement and help the local economy without creating anything negative for the community, environment and neighborhoods closeby,” Budgell said.

While the owners want to ensure safety while sledding, they also said that they are keeping a close eye on state agency regulations and have put several different safety protocols in place.

While El Dorado County has slumped into the purple tier, TubeTahoe is categorized as an “outdoor recreational activity business” meaning that the shift won’t affect them as they will be a completely outdoor business.

Protocols include required face masks, social distancing outdoors while in lines, only one person in each party comes to purchase tickets, sanitation stations, employees with face shield and more.

“The fun and safety go hand in hand,” Abravanel said. “It [safety] is one of our primary concerns.”

TubeTahoe also received 6,000 masks and five boxes of sanitizer from the Tahoe Prosperity Center.

“We are super convenient being right off Highway 50 which will attract families coming through from the Bay Area,” Budgell said.

TubeTahoe had planned for a grand opening the week of Thanksgiving, but due to unreliable snow conditions they have postponed the opening early December. They will still be blowing snow to develop a base for the hill. The grand opening will be invite-only and focused on the Meyers community.

They will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will offer special discounts of up to 50% on certain days to locals (with local ID). They are located at 3021 U.S. Highway 50.

For more information or for opening day updates, visit http://www.tubetahoe.com or follow them on social media.