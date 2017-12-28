MontBleu, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino host UFC 219 viewing parties

If you go …

The next can't-miss UFC matchup comes in the form of a bout between Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. UFC 219 is the featherweight title fight between the two competitors, who go head-to-head on Saturday, Dec. 30.

"UFC 219 marks Holm's second shot at capturing the 145-pound women's title after she came up just short of winning the inaugural belt back in February. Now Holm will challenge arguably the most dominant women's fighter of all time in Cyborg, who has looked virtually unstoppable since arriving in the UFC," states the UFC website's fight cheat sheet.

Apart from Cyborg vs. Holm, Saturday's main card also includes matchups between Carlos Condit and Neil Magny, Cynthia Calvillo and Carla Esparza, Jimmie Rivera and John Lineker, and Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

Catch all the fights at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, which host viewing parties in honor of the event.

Doors at each location open at 5 p.m., and both parties are open to guests 21 and over.

Tickets for Hard Rock's viewing, held in the Graceland Ballroom, cost $30. Bottle service reservations are available — call 775-443-7008 or email centerbar@hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

Entry to MontBleu's event, which features multi-screen viewing and a stadium-style buffet, also costs $30. Bottle service may be reserved via 775-586-2000.

Additional details about the events are found on the venues' respective websites.

