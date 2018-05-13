Mother’s Day brunches on North Shore

Celebrate mom this weekend at one of the many restaurants on North Shore hosting Mother's Day brunches on Sunday, May 13.

Dining kicks off at 7 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe's Sierra Café. The spot boasts "views of the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountain range," according to the venue's website, and its brunch buffet offerings include build-your-own yogurt parfaits, roasted prime rib and more.

Reservations aren't required at this Incline Village location, which serves Mother's Day brunch until 3 p.m. Adults eat for $30 (plus 18 percent gratuity) until 11:30 a.m. The price increases to $48 (plus gratuity) from 12-3 p.m. Children ages 5-12 pay their age, and children younger than 4 eat for free. Learn more at http://www.laketahoe.regency.hyatt.com.

Over in Tahoe City, Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge begins its Mother's Day brunch at 9 a.m. Reservations are "strongly suggested," according to the resort's website, which notes that the meal includes smoked salmon, eggs benedict, shepherd's pie and many other items. Adults enter for $37 and children for $20. The brunch concludes at 1 p.m. Learn more at http://www.sunnysidetahoe.com.

The Chateau's Tahoe Grand Ballroom closes out North Shore's Mother's Day brunches with its meal that begins at 10 a.m. The venue, located on the Incline Village Championship Golf Course, hosts its celebratory buffet until 2 p.m. An adult ticket is $80 ($70 with an IVGID pass) and includes one glass of champagne or a Bloody Mary. Children ages 6-12 enter for $25 ($20 with an IVGID pass), and children 5 and under enter free.

Call 775-832-1303 or visit The Chateau's website to make a reservation and learn more.

Wormhole brings the beats to North Shore

Wormhole Tahoe returns to Crystal Bay Casino on Friday, May 18, for a night of blending electronic music with unique visuals.

For those unfamiliar with Wormhole Tahoe, it's "an eclectic community of artists dedicated to presenting immersive, interactive, multi-media events that unite the past and future through the present," according to its website.

The organization routinely produces nights "for all the hardworking, mountain-loving bass heads to come and let loose," continues the site, which proceeds to invite attendees to "socialize and get loose on the dance floor to some bass, funk, dub, twerk and other broken beat grooves."

The entertainment returns to North Shore beginning at 10 p.m. and lasts through 2 a.m. It's a free party that any supporter of bass and electronic music will want to attend.

"We're bringing out our visuals, lighting, lasers and extra sound for an incredible night of sensory enjoyment!" states Wormhole Tahoe's Facebook page for the event.

The evening's performers include hawk. and harlesJ. Guests must be at least 21 years of age. Early arrival is recommended in order to guarantee entry.

Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for more details on the gig. The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay.