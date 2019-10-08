Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe hosting premier of Winterland

Skiers in Norway.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is ready for the snow season and will show a movie premier to further stoke the excitement.

Mt. Rose on Thursday, Oct. 10, will host the premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s film “Winterland” at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

The film celebrates ski and snowboard culture by highlighting the pioneers of the industry. The film features many athletes including Ian McIntosh, Jeremy Jones and Nicky Keefer.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $13 at the door.

TGR partners will provide prizes including a chance to win trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer garden and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

“We’re stoked to support the premiere of TGR’s newest ski and snowboard film and help get our community fired up for the upcoming winter season,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe in a press release.

Not only is Mt. Rose getting people pumped with this film, they’re also preparing for winter by making snow.

With the early snow and low temperatures, Mt. Rose has started snowmaking and plans to continue up until their planned opening day Oct. 25.

“At 8,260 feet, Mt. Rose is where the snow is, and we’ve already seen the first hints of winter over the past few weeks,” Pierce said. “As temperatures permit, we’ll continue our snowmaking efforts so we can get this season underway.”

For information about the film, visit purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?agency=RENV_PLAGENCY&orgid=53089 &pid=8743065