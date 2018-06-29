Music on the Beach begins at Kings Beach

Kings Beach gets into the summer spirit with its Music on the Beach series, held lakeside on Tahoe's North Shore.

On Friday, June 29, Reno-based soul and funk outfit The Sextones launches the series and takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a night of free music you won't want to miss.

"The Sextones are a family of music renegades known for viciously executed soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk.

"Fronted by the charismatic and soulful vocalist Mark Sexton – The Sextones' sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder while actively forging the path for a new generation of soul and funk," states the group's Facebook biography.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Music on the Beach is about more than the live entertainment showcased each week. Craft beer from Alibi Ale Works is available for purchase, and three food vendors (from a selection of California Gold Kettle Corn, Cheri's Hand Dipped Ice Cream, D'Lish Catering, Kaliko's Hawaiian Kitchen and Red Truck) will be on-site.

Music on the Beach is held every Friday through Aug. 31.

"A full lineup of free weekly music, national headliners, multi-day festivals, and signature events await locals and visitors alike," states the Music on the Beach Facebook page.

"Whether it's lively bluegrass, late-night DJs, or blues and funk you're in search of, North Lake Tahoe is your destination for incredible entertainment at world-class venues."

Learn more about the series on Facebook (@musiconthebeachkb), and about The Sextones at http://www.thesextonesmusic.com.

COMMONS BEACH WELCOMES ECLECTIC GUITARIST

Tahoe City's Concerts at Commons Beach continues its summer-long lineup of free music on Sunday, July 1, with a performance from Jimmy Leslie's Guitarfish Family Band.

"Jimmy Leslie is somewhat of a musical renaissance man on the San Francisco Bay Area scene. He's a freak 'freehand' guitarist with a funky roots rock style, a soaring soulful singer, and a bona fide multi-faceted writer," states the artist's online biography.

Leslie is known for many things: features in "Guitar Player" and "Bass Player," founding the Guitarfish Music Festival, and groovy songs.

"Leslie has a signature 'freehand' guitar style that incorporates flamenco-like flourishes, slapping & plucking, and inventive faux-slide leads. His tenor voice is equally unique, surprisingly versatile, and central to his distinct roots rock sound," continues the bio.

The musician's North Shore gig is held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the tunes, attendees should be prepared for local food and drink vendors as well as a day spent on the beach.

Visit http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com for more on the music series, and http://www.jimmyleslie.com for information on the performers.

SPEND FOURTH OF JULY ON NORTH SHORE

Independence Day is near at hand, and Tahoe is the place to be to celebrate the holiday.

Kings Beach gets the Fourth of July festivities started one day early with its July 3rd Fireworks & Beach Party, held from 7-10 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area on Tuesday. It's a free party that's open to all ages and includes access to two food vendors, a beer/wine garden and live music courtesy of San Diego Marines Double-Time Brass Band. The event concludes with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

If you want to be closer to the action, preferred seating tickets are available for $25 and are sold on a limited, first-come, first-served basis.

According to the North Tahoe Business Association's website, "Kings Beach is the perfect place to spend the entire day and night lakeside."

The fun continues on Wednesday, July 4, with Tahoe City's annual fireworks show. This year marks the display's 74th on North Shore.

"Come check out the biggest, brightest, and most dazzling fireworks show you've ever seen!" states the Tahoe City Downtown Association website.

The free show, billed as Tahoe City's Dyno-mite Big Bang 4th of July Fireworks Show, begins at dusk. Aside from the pyrotechnics, the evening also features live music and vendors.

Visit http://www.northtahoebusiness.org and http://www.visittahoecity.org to learn more about the Kings Beach and Tahoe City events, respectively.

