New classic car event comes to Squaw Valley

The month of June will bring a little flavor of August to The Village at Squaw Valley with the announcement of a new classic car event, Show-N-Shine.

The Village at Squaw Valley, in conjunction with North Lake Tahoe, and Nevada-based Hot August Nights, will bring the new event to resort on June 9.

"As an organization who reaches a fan base of varying audiences, demographics and geographical locations, we're always looking for new opportunities to expand and elevate the organization," said Mike Whan, executive director of Hot August Nights. "The addition of the Hot August Nights Show-n-Shine at Squaw Valley this year allows us to offer another layer of experience for our fan base."

Free for spectators, Show-n-Shine will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing in participants from all over the world to show off their rides. Visitors will have access to the classic cars, shopping, live music with Rick Hammond Band in the Events Plaza from noon to 3 p.m., and outdoor dining. Attendees can explore and enjoy a variety of activities, such as a scenic Aerial Tram ride to High Camp at 8,200 feet with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.

The car show will take place in the Main Day Lot, with space reserved for cars of all makes and models from 1976 and older. Three vehicles will be selected as winners with ribbons awarded at 3 p.m.

Car owners who are registered for the August 3 to 4 and August 7 to 12 Hot August Nights events are welcome to participate in the June 9 event free of charge. Non-registered, interested participants are encouraged to give a minimum donation of $10 to the Hot August Nights Foundation to participate in the judged portion of Show-n-Shine. Hot August Nights participants can also take advantage of discounted lodging rates at The Village at Squaw Valley — 10 percent off the best available rate for a one night booking, or 20 percent off the best available rate for two or more nights.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information visit http://www.squawalpine.com.

Genre-transcendent jamming on North Shore

Colorado-based, multi-genre outfit Eminence Ensemble takes over the Crystal Bay Casino Red Room stage for an out-of-this-world performance this weekend.

"While Eminence Ensemble's musicianship impresses most, it's their ability to cross and bend genres so fluidly, meticulously and with purpose that sends fans on a unique journey. The 6-piece band takes you down the rabbit hole with soulful vocals and playful lyrics to reach new levels of transcendence," states the band's online biography.

This musical flexibility is exemplified furthermore in Eminence Ensemble's live shows.

"Despite attempts at categorizing Eminence Ensemble, the band has interest and heart for every genre and has devoted its craft to making you feel as if you too are a part of the journey. When you attend an Eminence show, you'll hear influences from '80s hard rock, '70s soul and funk and '00s R&B.

"Their live shows are hard to pinpoint, as streamlined as they are unique, light-hearted as they are dark, but never boring," continues the bio.

Eminence Ensemble is comprised of Justin Neely (guitar/vocals), Zac Flynn (bass/guitar), Taylor Frederick (guitar/vocals), Nick Baum (percussion/vocals), Johnny Bosbyshell (keyboards) and Tanner Bardin (drumset).

Catch the group at Crystal Bay Casino at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The gig is free to attend, and guests must be at least 21 years old.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28. Learn more at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Rockin' at Crystal Bay

Howlin Rain, a psychedelic rock band from Oakland, stops by Crystal Bay Casino on Sunday, June 10. The show, which begins at 8 p.m., comes on the heels of the group's fifth LP release — "The Alligator Bride" dropped on Friday, June 8.

The newest record is once again filled with "swampy, ragged, unapologetic rock 'n' roll," according to a press release from Calabro Music Media.

"Tracked over three days by Eric 'King Riff' Bauer at the Mansion in San Francisco, 'The Alligator Bride' is the sound of a full band playing live to tape, cutting the material in first and second takes," continues the release.

Much of the album finds inspiration in classic rock acts like Grateful Dead and Mountain Bus.

"From the first notes of opening track 'Rainbow Trout,' [Ethan] Miller's guitar choogles out an inescapable riff, a sly reference to the sky spirits of Norman Greenbaum and ZZ Top. The riff — that riff! — unabashedly grounds 'The Alligator Bride' in the classics, but reaches for the stars," continues the release.

Frontman Miller explains the message of Howlin Rain's latest creation: "We're in a vortex of futuristic events. At this present moment, we can still remember the way the train whistle sounded in the middle of the night, rolling through the dark on the outskirts of town. An old America before we walked on the moon, before TV, cell phones, and the internet. The song (and perhaps the entire album) 'Alligator Bride' is about standing in the eye of that tornado of time — between the past and the present — in America."

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend Howlin Rain's North Shore gig.

Additional information about the performance is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.