Ski California celebrates 50 years Tuesday at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from Waterhouse Peak.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Ski industry leaders will meet at Lake Tahoe to celebrate Ski California’s 50th Anniversary.

The celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the West Shore Cafe in Homewood.

Along with celebrating the anniversary, Ski California will be recognizing contributions by Mike Dillion, the only lobbyist the association has had.

Dillion will be receiving the Bob Roberts Award of Excellence from former Executive Director Bob Roberts.

There will also be a joint resolution presented by Cheri West, legislative director for Sen. Brian Dahle on behalf of Sens. Dahle and Andreas Borgeas and Assemblymembers Jay Obernolte and Frank Bigelow that recognizes the association’s 50 years of outstanding service as a leader in snow sports travel, tourism and advocacy.

To learn more, visit skicalifornia.org.