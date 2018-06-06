Tahoe Arts Alliance debuts Art Expo

Tahoe Arts Alliance is bringing basin-based art to South Shore in a new way with the debut of its Art Expo this weekend.

The nonprofit, which broke onto the scene in 2017, is focusing on furthering its goal of connecting arts in South Lake Tahoe with the first-ever expo on Saturday, June 9.

"It's basically our first celebration of local art," said Rae Matthews, board president of Tahoe Arts Alliance. "It's a free event to the public, we're family-friendly and want people to have a good time and support local art."

Tahoe Arts Alliance Art Expo — held from noon through 5 p.m. at Black Bear Lodge — features a variety of art booths, food and beverage vendors, live music and more.

"There will definitely be some visual arts; we had several different kinds of artists submit work. We have musicians playing, and some people that are in the next musical at Valhalla will be doing a preview of that," Matthews noted.

While the inaugural expo will be an intimate affair, according to Matthews, the team behind the event is looking to expand it over the years into a "multi-day, multi-genre" festival the caliber of Reno's Artown.

"We want to gather as much local art as we can, and this is our first foray into that," she said.

The idea to host an expo was first circulated at a Tahoe Arts Alliance board meeting at the start of the year, according to Matthews.

"We were talking about ways to get out there and support local artists, and what our town has to offer versus what it doesn't have," said Matthews, adding that people were "inspired by the Business Expo, but wanted something that showcases art specifically."

Interested in showcasing your work at the Art Expo? It's not too late to sign up: Register via http://www.tahoeartsalliance.org by Thursday, June 7. Booths cost $50 for Tahoe Arts Alliance members and $75 for non-members.

Learn more about the expo on the Tahoe Arts Alliance website, or on the Facebook page (@TahoeArt). Black Bear Lodge is located at 1202 Ski Run Blvd.