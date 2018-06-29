Tahoe iMPRoV Players perform first 25th anniversary show

For years Tahoe iMPRoV Players have brought laughter to Valhalla Tahoe, and 2018 marks the group's 25th season in the basin — and the members are hosting anniversary shows in honor of the occasion.

Come Saturday, June 30, Tahoe iMPRoV Players will perform the first of four 25th anniversary shows billed as 25 Years of Hilarity at Valhalla's Art, Music and Theatre Festival.

"Celebrating their 25th year at the lake, the Tahoe iMPRoV Players bring their best shows yet to Valhalla. Tahoe's best value in entertainment for the whole family. They make stuff up, you laugh…it's simple!" states the Valhalla website.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the nonprofit's Boathouse Theatre, found at 1 Valhalla Road.

This Saturday's performance will also feature the talents of special guests Laura Hall and Rick Hall, the musical director of the comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and actor in "K.C. Undercover," respectively. The two will not appear in any other anniversary performance.

Tickets to 25 Years of Hilarity vary: Advance tickets cost $12 for children under 12 and $14 for adults, and at-the-door tickets cost $14 for children under 12 and $16 for adults.

Recommended Stories For You

Tahoe iMPRoV Players' other anniversary shows are held on July 10, 24 and 31. The comedy group will also host adult improv workshops on July 8 and 22.

Visit http://www.valhallatahoe.com to purchase tickets and learn more.