“Tea for Three” begins Valhalla Tahoe run, stars Emmy Award-winning Bromka

Valhalla Tahoe's summer-long Art, Music and Theatre Festival continues with "Tea for Three: Ladybird, Pat and Betty," an Off-Broadway hit that began its South Shore run on Thursday, July 19, and lasts through Sunday, July 22.

"This one-woman show reveals life and love in the White House. Particularly pertinent in an era of heightened politics, 'Tea for Three' humanizes the political scene with a story both whimsical and deeply moving — a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford. Share the journey of each, as she faces her final days in the fishbowl of First Ladydom," states the Valhalla Tahoe website.

Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka stars in the production, which she co-wrote with Eric H. Weinberger after appearing as eight First Ladies in PBS' "The Presidents."

She headlined the show Off-Broadway and continues to tour with it across the nation.

"Tea for Three" begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 20-22, in the Boathouse Theatre, located at 1 Valhalla Road.

General admission tickets cost $22 and preferred tickets are available for $30. At-the-door prices are $2 higher for general admission and $5 higher for preferred seating. Member discounts are also available.

Purchase tickets in advance and learn more online at http://www.valhallatahoe.com.