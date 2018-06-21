Alpenglow Mountain Festival returns to Lake Tahoe

Alpenglow Mountain Festival is back this week offering a range of activities to celebrate outdoor sports in the Tahoe area.

The festival kicked off on Saturday with the Broken Arrow Sky Race at Squaw Valley and will carry on until Sunday with rock climbing, paddle boarding and swimming clinics, guided hikes, lake shore yoga, Fun Runs, and other activities.

This year the event will also feature Lake Tahoe’s first ever Van Life Rally on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind Alpenglow Sports.

Locals and travelers will be showcasing their homes on wheels throughout the day and answering questions about their vehicles.

The event is free and welcomes all those interested in moving into a van or just curious about the lifestyle.

Events throughout the week welcome all outdoor enthusiasts to expand their knowledge of outdoor activities in the Sierra Nevada. Clinics offered are designed to expand your knowledge of the outdoors and to increase safety in the backcountry and on the lake.

Recommended Stories For You

An equipment repair workshop will be offered on Sunday as well as a clinic on wilderness aid for dogs on Saturday.

The weekend will wrap up with live music on Commons beach on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A full schedule of events and locations can be found here.