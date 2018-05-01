Amy Schumer joins 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

Amy Schumer is the latest act added to this summer’s lineup at Harveys Outdoor Arena.

The stand-up comedian and actress will take the stage in Stateline on Sunday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. for a night of entertainment billed as “Amy Schumer & Friends.” The accompanying friends have yet to be announced.

Tickets range from $62-$132 and go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

Schumer is known for the films “Trainwreck,” “Snatched” and “I Feel Pretty” (which premiered this April), along with her Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer.”

The performer joins musicians Slightly Stoopid, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, Kenny Chesney, Pitbull, Phish, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Janet Jackson, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton in the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.