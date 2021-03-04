Artist to unveil new ‘liquid fusion’ at Wyland Galleries
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Artist ORYAN is unveiling his new artwork, showcasing his unique ‘Liquid Fusion’ technique, at the Wyland Galleries in South Lake Tahoe.
The Las Vegas artist will be showcasing his latest artwork, including his Tree of Life Series and Gaia Series along with other pieces.
Working primarily on canvas, ORYAN’s art consists of over 30 layers of unique materials including acrylic paint and crushed stone.
During the event, he will be offering a paint demonstration for guests.
The event will take place from 2–6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 5–6, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.
More of ORYAN’s artwork can be found at oryanarts.com.
Since 2016, every purchase of ORYAN artwork results in a tree planted by the National Forest Foundation.
Reserve a time to meet the artist and discuss artwork at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oryan-art-show-in-south-lake-tahoe-tickets-139786815127 or call 530-541-7099.
Wyland Galleries will be following capacity guidelines for this event and will be requiring social distancing and face coverings.
