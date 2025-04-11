Australian Casino Brand Stake Facing Legal Action in California

California is emerging as the latest legal battleground in the online gambling industry, with the Australian iGaming brand Stake coming under scrutiny for its alleged illegal casino operations connected to Stake.us, a US-facing crypto casino.

Online gambling is becoming increasingly accessible, with crypto and sweepstake models at the industry's forefront.

As for the case against Stake, it was filed by Dennis Doyle, a resident of California, who accused the company of operating an unlicensed casino, against the rules and regulations of state gambling laws. Doyle claims he lost thousands of dollars while playing on the platform, and, as a self-identified gambling addict, asserts that the company especially targeted vulnerable individuals like himself using their gaming model based on alluring sweepstakes and rewards.

Sweepstakes sites, unlike traditional iGaming platforms, often operate using local, virtual currencies that the players can exchange for cash prizes. Some companies go for this model because they consider it a loophole that exempts them from gambling laws and regulations. In cooperation with his lawyers, Mr Doyle contended that this structure is nothing but a thinly veiled workaround, specifically designed to circumvent the framework of regulations in states like California, where strict control of real-money gambling is in force.

Through the complaint, Doyle is looking for $75,000 in damages, as well as for the state to prohibit Stake from operating further. The argument for this kind of measure is that they not only failed to implement basic consumer protections but also operated without the licenses necessary for work, leading to a lack of control that is usually enforced over gambling operators in California.

Sweepstakes Limited, the US-based offshoot of Stake, is denying all allegations and dismissing the lawsuit as completely baseless. The spokeswoman for the company pointed out that many similar lawsuits in California courts have already been thrown out , which is what they expect will happen with this one as well. The co-founder of Stake, Ed Craven, commented on the legal process, saying that they are willing to cooperate with the regulators to update the legal framework so it can address the rise of crypto gaming.

This case is another showcase of the complexity of the legal landscape around gambling companies across the US as a whole. California laws prohibit most forms of online gambling, but it’s the lack of clarity on the federal level that leaves space for interpretation and possible exploitation. The lawsuit against Stake might signal a broader push towards a tighter set of regulations, but it’s also a reminder for the players to stick with legal and regulated casinos.